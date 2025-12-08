このページの本文へ

YouTube有料版が最大14％オフ、Google One加入で　注意点も

2025年12月08日 12時50分更新

文● スミーレ（@sumire_kon）

　グーグルは12月6日、「Google One プレミアム」の契約者向けに、「YouTube Premium（個人プラン）」を通常価格から最大14%オフ（月額1100円）で提供する特典を追加した。

　「Google One プレミアム」は、合計2TBのクラウドストレージやGoogle Meetでの動画補正、Googleカレンダーの予約ページ複数作成といった機能を月額1450円で利用できるサービス。

　今回追加されたYouTube Premiumの割引特典は、Google One プレミアムの料金にプラスして月額1100円を支払うと、YouTube Premiumの個人プラン（月額1280円相当）を利用できるというものだ。

　Google Oneを年間プランで契約中のユーザーは、本特典の申し込み時点で請求方法が月額制に変更されるため気を付けたい。

