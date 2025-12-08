YouTube有料版が最大14％オフ、Google One加入で　注意点も

グーグルは12月6日、「Google One プレミアム」の契約者向けに、「YouTube Premium（個人プラン）」を通常価格から最大14%オフ（月額1100円）で提供する特典を追加した。

「Google One プレミアム」は、合計2TBのクラウドストレージやGoogle Meetでの動画補正、Googleカレンダーの予約ページ複数作成といった機能を月額1450円で利用できるサービス。

今回追加されたYouTube Premiumの割引特典は、Google One プレミアムの料金にプラスして月額1100円を支払うと、YouTube Premiumの個人プラン（月額1280円相当）を利用できるというものだ。

We're expanding the YouTube Premium add-on for Google One Premium plans and above to Canada, Japan, Brazil, Germany & France. Users in these countries can now get YouTube ad-free, 2 TB of secure cloud storage, and all exclusive Google One member benefits at one reduced price.