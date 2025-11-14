やばいアプデきた！グーグル「NotebookLM」Deep Research機能で最強進化

グーグルは11月14日、AIノートサービス「NotebookLM」に新機能「Deep Research」を追加した。ソース（出典）の選択画面から知りたいことについてのプロンプトを送信すると、AIが数百ものサイトを自動巡回。レポートと注釈付きのリンク集を合わせて提供する。情報はそのままノートに追加され、AIへの質問や、AIポッドキャストの生成などを通じて知識を深めることができる。ユーザーたちは「これマジでヤバい」「この機能待ってた！」など喜びの声をあげている。

The moment you've ACTUALLY been waiting for... Introducing Deep Research!



Rolling out now, Deep Research browses hundreds of sites to craft an organized report AND gives you an annotated list of sources for deeper exploration, all of which you can add directly to your notebook. pic.twitter.com/RK5RCXcOlk