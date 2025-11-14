このページの本文へ

やばいアプデきた！グーグル「NotebookLM」Deep Research機能で最強進化

2025年11月14日 11時00分更新

文● G.Raymond　編集●ASCII

　グーグルは11月14日、AIノートサービス「NotebookLM」に新機能「Deep Research」を追加した。ソース（出典）の選択画面から知りたいことについてのプロンプトを送信すると、AIが数百ものサイトを自動巡回。レポートと注釈付きのリンク集を合わせて提供する。情報はそのままノートに追加され、AIへの質問や、AIポッドキャストの生成などを通じて知識を深めることができる。ユーザーたちは「これマジでヤバい」「この機能待ってた！」など喜びの声をあげている。

 

