サムスン製スマートリング、バッテリーふくらみ救急搬送　YouTuberが報告

英国のテクノロジー系YouTuber、Daniel氏（@ZONEofTECH）は9月29日、自身のXを更新。サムスン製スマートリング「Galaxy Ring」がバッテリーの膨張で指から外せなくなり、病院へ救急搬送されたことを明らかにした。

同氏によると、空港で搭乗する飛行機を待っていた際、Galaxy Ringのバッテリーが膨らみ、リングの内径が縮小。指に痛みが走り、リングを外すことができなくなったという。

その後、同氏は予定していた飛行機の搭乗を拒否され、救急病院へ搬送。リングの取り外しには成功したが、旅行はキャンセルとなり、ホテル代を負担する羽目になったとしている。

Ahhh…this is…not good.



My Samsung Galaxy Ring’s battery started swelling. While it’s on my finger 😬. And while I’m about to board a flight 😬



Now I cannot take it off and this thing hurts.



Any quick suggestions @SamsungUK@SamsungMobileUS? pic.twitter.com/LOO1kSlQUw — Daniel (@ZONEofTECH) September 29, 2025

Update:



- I was denied boarding due to this (been travelling for ~47h straight so this is really nice 🙃). Need to pay for a hotel for the night now and get back home tomorrow👌



- was sent to the hospital, as an emergency



- ring got removed



You can see the battery all… https://t.co/SRPfYI92Zgpic.twitter.com/ob8uUp5BeW — Daniel (@ZONEofTECH) September 29, 2025

これを受け、Samsung UKの公式Xアカウントは、同氏へのリプライでトラブルの発生を謝罪。本件を真剣に受け止めているとした上で、担当部署へDMで連絡するよう求めた。