サムスン製スマートリング、バッテリーふくらみ救急搬送　YouTuberが報告

2025年09月30日 12時35分更新

文● スミーレ（@sumire_kon）

バッテリーが膨張したGalaxy Ringの画像

バッテリーが膨張した「Galaxy Ring」（Daniel氏のXより

　英国のテクノロジー系YouTuber、Daniel氏（@ZONEofTECH）は9月29日、自身のXを更新。サムスン製スマートリング「Galaxy Ring」がバッテリーの膨張で指から外せなくなり、病院へ救急搬送されたことを明らかにした。

　同氏によると、空港で搭乗する飛行機を待っていた際、Galaxy Ringのバッテリーが膨らみ、リングの内径が縮小。指に痛みが走り、リングを外すことができなくなったという。

　その後、同氏は予定していた飛行機の搭乗を拒否され、救急病院へ搬送。リングの取り外しには成功したが、旅行はキャンセルとなり、ホテル代を負担する羽目になったとしている。

　これを受け、Samsung UKの公式Xアカウントは、同氏へのリプライでトラブルの発生を謝罪。本件を真剣に受け止めているとした上で、担当部署へDMで連絡するよう求めた。

