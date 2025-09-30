サムスン製スマートリング、バッテリーふくらみ救急搬送　YouTuberが報告

英国のテクノロジー系YouTuber、Daniel氏（@ZONEofTECH）は9月29日、自身のXを更新。サムスン製スマートリング「Galaxy Ring」がバッテリーの膨張で指から外せなくなり、病院へ救急搬送されたことを明らかにした。
同氏によると、空港で搭乗する飛行機を待っていた際、Galaxy Ringのバッテリーが膨らみ、リングの内径が縮小。指に痛みが走り、リングを外すことができなくなったという。
その後、同氏は予定していた飛行機の搭乗を拒否され、救急病院へ搬送。リングの取り外しには成功したが、旅行はキャンセルとなり、ホテル代を負担する羽目になったとしている。
Ahhh…this is…not good.— Daniel (@ZONEofTECH) September 29, 2025
My Samsung Galaxy Ring’s battery started swelling. While it’s on my finger 😬. And while I’m about to board a flight 😬
Now I cannot take it off and this thing hurts.
Any quick suggestions @SamsungUK@SamsungMobileUS? pic.twitter.com/LOO1kSlQUw
Update:— Daniel (@ZONEofTECH) September 29, 2025
- I was denied boarding due to this (been travelling for ~47h straight so this is really nice 🙃). Need to pay for a hotel for the night now and get back home tomorrow👌
- was sent to the hospital, as an emergency
- ring got removed
You can see the battery all… https://t.co/SRPfYI92Zgpic.twitter.com/ob8uUp5BeW
これを受け、Samsung UKの公式Xアカウントは、同氏へのリプライでトラブルの発生を謝罪。本件を真剣に受け止めているとした上で、担当部署へDMで連絡するよう求めた。
@ZONEofTECH We're sorry to hear about the issue you're experiencing with your Galaxy Ring, Daniel. As we take such matters very seriously, we'd like to escalate this for you. To get this started, can you please send us a DM? ^AM https://t.co/x0Dk1cFmnt— Samsung UK (@SamsungUK) September 29, 2025