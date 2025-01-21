このページの本文へ

アップル、ティム・クックCEOがトランプ大統領の就任を祝福

2025年01月21日 16時25分更新

文● @sumire_kon

アップルのロゴ

　アップルのティム・クックCEOは1月20日（現地時間）、米国で第2次トランプ政権が発足したことを受け、自身のXアカウントでドナルド・トランプ大統領とJ・D・ヴァンス副大統領の就任を祝うコメントを投稿した。

　同ポストでクックCEOは「We look forward to working with the administration to drive continued innovation and jobs for future growth across our great nation.（日本語訳：私たちは政権と協力して、偉大な国全体の将来の成長のために継続的な革新と雇用を推進することを楽しみにしています。）」と述べ、新政権と協力する姿勢を示している。

ティム・クックCEOのポストの全文

Congratulations to President @realDonaldTrump and Vice President @JDVance on Inauguration Day. We look forward to working with the administration to drive continued innovation and jobs for future growth across our great nation.

日本語訳：@realDonaldTrump大統領と@JDVance副大統領の就任おめでとうございます。私たちは政権と協力して、偉大な国全体の将来の成長のために継続的な革新と雇用を推進することを楽しみにしています。

