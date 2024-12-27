Epic Games Storeにて12月27日限定でハードコアFPPアクション「ゴーストランナー2」が無料配布中だ。合計16本のゲームを配布する「ホリデーセール2024」の一環で、配布期間が1日限定となっている点に注意しよう。一度入手しておけば、今後も遊べる。

本作は、前作「ゴーストランナー」の1年後が舞台。狂暴なAIカルトを相手に、主人公のゴーストランナー、ジャックが人類の未来を賭けた戦いを繰り広げる。

SFチックな世界観で刀を操る戦闘システム、バイクを使ったスタイリッシュな移動、こちらのスキルに応じて行動を変える手強い敵。自由度を増してさらに進化した「サイバー忍者」体験を楽しめる。

無料配布は2024年12月28日午前1時までなので、お見逃しなく！

・Epic Games Storeトップページ

https://store.epicgames.com/ja/

・ゴーストランナー2

https://store.epicgames.com/ja/p/ghostrunner-2

