ゲーム  >  【今日だけ無料】「ゴーストランナー2」4880円→0円に　サイバー忍者となって死線を駆けるハードコアアクションゲーム

前作「ゴーストランナー」の1年後を描く

2024年12月27日 14時10分更新

文● Zenon／ASCII

　Epic Games Storeにて12月27日限定でハードコアFPPアクション「ゴーストランナー2」が無料配布中だ。合計16本のゲームを配布する「ホリデーセール2024」の一環で、配布期間が1日限定となっている点に注意しよう。一度入手しておけば、今後も遊べる。

　本作は、前作「ゴーストランナー」の1年後が舞台。狂暴なAIカルトを相手に、主人公のゴーストランナー、ジャックが人類の未来を賭けた戦いを繰り広げる。

　SFチックな世界観で刀を操る戦闘システム、バイクを使ったスタイリッシュな移動、こちらのスキルに応じて行動を変える手強い敵。自由度を増してさらに進化した「サイバー忍者」体験を楽しめる。

　無料配布は2024年12月28日午前1時までなので、お見逃しなく！

・Epic Games Storeトップページ
https://store.epicgames.com/ja/
・ゴーストランナー2
https://store.epicgames.com/ja/p/ghostrunner-2

© 2023 505 Games. Developed by „One More Level” S.A. Published by 505 Games. Ghostrunner is a trademark of 505 Games S.p.A. 505 Games and the 505 Games logo are trademarks of 505 Games S.p.A. All other marks and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

