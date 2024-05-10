アップル、炎上したプレス機CMについて謝罪　海外メディアの取材に答えて

海外の広告関連メディアAd Ageは5月9日（現地時間）、アップルが「iPad Pro（M4）」の発表にあわせて公開したプレス機を使ったPVについて謝罪したと報じた。

問題のPVは楽器やレコード、画材、PCなどがプレス機で破壊され、開いたプレス機からiPad Pro（M4）が登場するというもの。発表会の終了後、映像を投稿したティム・クックCEOのXアカウントには、クリエイターを中心に世界各国のユーザーから批判的な返信が殺到。いわゆる炎上状態となっていた。

Meet the new iPad Pro: the thinnest product we’ve ever created, the most advanced display we’ve ever produced, with the incredible power of the M4 chip. Just imagine all the things it’ll be used to create. pic.twitter.com/6PeGXNoKgG

Ad Ageの取材に対してアップルは、クリエイターに不快感を与える意図はなかったと謝罪する声明を送付。同社のマーケティングコミュニケーション担当副社長トール・ミレン氏が、次のように述べたとしている。

“Creativity is in our DNA at Apple, and it’s incredibly important to us to design products that empower creatives all over the world,”

（創造性はアップルのDNAであり、世界中のクリエイターに力を与える製品をデザインすることは、私たちにとって非常に重要です）

“Our goal is to always celebrate the myriad of ways users express themselves and bring their ideas to life through iPad. We missed the mark with this video, and we’re sorry.”

（私たちの目標はiPadを通じてユーザーが自分自身を表現し、アイデアを実現する無数の方法を常に称賛することです。このビデオでは的外れなことをしてしまい、申し訳ありませんでした）