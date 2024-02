Wrapping up #ISE2024 #Day4 with exciting news!



AURI™ powered by #Ampetronic and @listentech showcased seamless compatibility with hearing aids and earbuds by @ReSoundUK @qualcomm , and @samsung. Personalised and accessible listening for all! #AssistiveListening #AURI #Auracast pic.twitter.com/WE1M6fdi1o