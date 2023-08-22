X（旧Twitter）、「古い画像のリンク切れエラー」修正済みと公表

X（旧Twitter）は8月22日、2014年以前に投稿された画像を表示できない件をバグと認め、修正したことを明らかにした。今後数日以内に完全復旧する見込みだ。

Over the weekend we had a bug that prevented us from displaying images from before 2014. No images or data were lost. We fixed the bug, and the issue will be fully resolved in the coming days.

本件は8月19日（現地時間）、Tom Coates（@tomcoates）氏のポストが拡散して広く知られることとなった。症状は前述の通り、2014年以前にX上で投稿された画像が表示できなくなるというもの。

発覚当初はXが事前告知なしで画像を削除した可能性が指摘されていたが、その後、画像自体は削除されておらず、画像を保存するサーバーへのリンクが一時的に切れていただけだとわかった。

More vandalism from @elonmusk. Twitter has now removed all media posted before 2014. Thats - so far - almost a decade of pictures and videos from the early 2000s removed from the service.



For example, here’s a search of my media tweets from before 2014. https://t.co/FU6K34oqmA