X（旧Twitter）、「古い画像のリンク切れエラー」修正済みと公表

2023年08月22日 15時00分更新

文● @sumire_kon

Xロゴ

　X（旧Twitter）は8月22日、2014年以前に投稿された画像を表示できない件をバグと認め、修正したことを明らかにした。今後数日以内に完全復旧する見込みだ。

　本件は8月19日（現地時間）、Tom Coates（@tomcoates）氏のポストが拡散して広く知られることとなった。症状は前述の通り、2014年以前にX上で投稿された画像が表示できなくなるというもの。

　発覚当初はXが事前告知なしで画像を削除した可能性が指摘されていたが、その後、画像自体は削除されておらず、画像を保存するサーバーへのリンクが一時的に切れていただけだとわかった。

　8月22日現在、同社はバグが発生した原因について発表していない。

　なお、本件の発生前後には「X Pro（旧TweetDeck）」の完全有料化と見られる動きがあったほか、同社のイーロン・マスク氏とリンダ・ヤッカリーノCEOがミュート・ブロック機能の廃止や改善について言及している。

