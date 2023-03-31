Type ScriptでAzureのLog Analyticsにカスタムログデータを送信する

2022年新卒入社の西村です。

入社してもうすぐ1年経つのか……

お客様のインフラ基盤の構築やメタバースクラウドの自動化を中心にお仕事を遂行し、エンジニアとして力をつけ始めたと強く思う今日この頃、皆さまお元気でしょうか？

今回はType ScriptでAzure MonitorのLog Analyticsにカスタムログを送信する方法をご紹介したいと思います。

ドキュメントにJava Scriptのサンプルが存在しない…

「HTTP データ コレクター API を使用して Azure Monitor にログ データを送信する（プレビュー）」 ドキュメントを確認すると、



・Power Shell

・C#

・Python

・Java

のサンプルコードしか存在せず、Type Script（Java Script）のサンプルコードが掲載されていない…

Type Scriptでログ送りたいのに、送り方わからないじゃん!!!! っと叫びたくなったので、同士の皆様に知見を共有していきます。

Type ScriptでLog Analyticsにカスタムログデータを送信する

signatureの作成

import { Buffer } from "buffer"; import crypto from "crypto"; function buildSignature( customerId: string, sharedKey: string, rfc1123date: string, body: string ): string { const length = Buffer.byteLength(body); const binaryKey = Buffer.from(sharedKey, "base64"); const stringToSign = `POST

${length}

application/json

x-ms-date:${rfc1123date}

/api/logs`; const hash = crypto .createHmac("sha256", binaryKey) .update(stringToSign, "utf8") .digest("base64"); const authorization = `SharedKey ${customerId}:${hash}`; return authorization; }

crypto.createHmacを使い、Log Analyticsの主キーをSHA-256にエンコードします。

HTTP データ コレクター APIにリクエスト

import axios from "axios"; import axiosRetry from 'axios-retry'; async function postData(customerId: string, sharedKey: string, body: string) { const rfc1123date = new Date().toUTCString(); const authorization = buildSignature( customerId, sharedKey, rfc1123date, body ); const logType = "<カスタムログのレコード名>"; const contentType = "application/json"; const uri = `https://${customerId}.ods.opinsights.azure.com/api/logs?api-version=2016-04-01`; const headers = { headers: { "content-type": contentType, "Authorization": authorization, "Log-Type": logType, "x-ms-date": rfc1123date, }, }; axiosRetry(axios, { retries: 3, retryCondition: () => true, retryDelay: function (retryCount, error) { return retryCount * 1000; } }) await axios .post(uri, JSON.parse(body), headers) .then(function (response) { if (response.status >= 200 && response.status <= 299) { console.log("Accepted"); } else { console.log("Response code: ${response.status}"); } }) .catch(function (error) { console.log(error); }); }

axiosでhttpリクエストを行なっています。

（axios-retryはリトライ処理用のため、なくても大丈夫です)

まとめ

今回はType ScriptでLog Analyticsにカスタムのログを送る方法をお伝えしました。

プログラミング言語が違えど、やらなければいけないことは変わらないため、処理の工程を理解していれば簡単に書き換えることができました（普段ウェブフロント開発しないため、Type Scriptのお作法を理解するのに苦労はしましたw）。

本記事が少しでも誰かのためになれば幸いです。

以上、THE BACK HORNのラフレシアが最近のお気に入りの西村でした。