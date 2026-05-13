マイクロソフト、Windowsなど”緊急”の脆弱性を修正　2026年5月のセキュリティ更新

マイクロソフトは5月12日、WindowsやOfficeなどを対象とした月例セキュリティー更新プログラム（2026年5月分）を公開。CVE番号ベースで137件の脆弱性に対処した。
深刻度の高い主な脆弱性は以下のとおり。
■深刻度：緊急
リモートでコードの実行が可能
・Windows 11（26H1／25H2／24H2／23H2）
・Windows Server 2025（Server Core installationを含む）
・Windows Server 2022／23H2（Server Core installationを含む）
・Windows Server 2019／2016 （Server Core installationを含む）
・Microsoft Office
・Microsoft SharePoint
特権の昇格
・Microsoft Dynamics 365
・Microsoft Azure
■深刻度：重要
特権の昇格
・Windows Admin Center
・Microsoft .NET
リモートでコードの実行が可能
・Microsoft Visual Studio
・Microsoft SQL Server
Windows OSに関しては、Windows Updateなどを通じて更新プログラ厶の適用が可能だ。
本記事はアフィリエイトプログラムによる収益を得ている場合があります