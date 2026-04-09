グーグル、GeminiにNotebookLMを統合　チャットからノートに直接アクセスできるように

グーグルは4月8日、AIツールのNotebookLMとGeminiを連携させる新機能を発表した。Geminiアプリ内でノートブックに直接アクセスできるようになる。また、Geminiとのこれまでのチャット履歴をNotebookLMの新しいソースとして活用し、会話内容をノートブックに簡単に取り込めるようにもなる。新機能はGoogle AI Ultra、Pro、Plusユーザー向けにウェブ版で展開を始め、数週間以内にモバイル版や欧州諸国、無料ユーザーにも順次広がるという。
Last year, we integrated into the @GeminiApp by allowing you to upload your notebooks as sources. Now, we’re taking our relationship to the next level 🏠 ♥️— NotebookLM (@NotebookLM) April 8, 2026
Starting today, you can now:
— Access all of your personal, unshared notebooks directly inside the Gemini App
— Use your… pic.twitter.com/uidvuUj7uA
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