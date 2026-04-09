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グーグル、GeminiにNotebookLMを統合　チャットからノートに直接アクセスできるように

2026年04月09日 09時50分更新

文● G.Raymond　編集●ASCII

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　グーグルは4月8日、AIツールのNotebookLMとGeminiを連携させる新機能を発表した。Geminiアプリ内でノートブックに直接アクセスできるようになる。また、Geminiとのこれまでのチャット履歴をNotebookLMの新しいソースとして活用し、会話内容をノートブックに簡単に取り込めるようにもなる。新機能はGoogle AI Ultra、Pro、Plusユーザー向けにウェブ版で展開を始め、数週間以内にモバイル版や欧州諸国、無料ユーザーにも順次広がるという。

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