Gemini、最高品質とする画像生成AIモデル「Imagen 3」を実装　無料で利用可能

Googleは、AIアシスタント「Gemini」について、画像生成AIモデル「Imagen 3」を実装したことを発表した。全世界のGeminiユーザーが利用可能となる。

Imagen 3はこれまでで最高品質の画像生成モデルであるとし、これまで以上に高いフォトリアリズム、より優れた指示への追従性、そして無駄なアーティファクトの減少を実現するという。

Image generation with Imagen 3 is now available to all Gemini users around the world.



Imagen 3 is our highest quality image generation model yet and brings an even higher degree of photorealism, better instruction following, and fewer distracting artifacts than ever before. pic.twitter.com/E8CrcyFcz5