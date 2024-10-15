このページの本文へ

Gemini、最高品質とする画像生成AIモデル「Imagen 3」を実装　無料で利用可能

2024年10月15日 12時00分更新

文● 市川／ASCII　編集⚫︎ASCII

　Googleは、AIアシスタント「Gemini」について、画像生成AIモデル「Imagen 3」を実装したことを発表した。全世界のGeminiユーザーが利用可能となる。

　Imagen 3はこれまでで最高品質の画像生成モデルであるとし、これまで以上に高いフォトリアリズム、より優れた指示への追従性、そして無駄なアーティファクトの減少を実現するという。

この記事の編集者は以下の記事をオススメしています

