Nothing Phoneの新モデル、カメラが横に並ぶ少し風変わりな背面デザインをSNSで公表

Nothingは、3月5日に発表を予定しているAndroidスマートフォンの新モデル「Nothing Phone (2a)」について、背面デザインの一部を公式SNSアカウント（@nothing）で公表している。
従来は縦に並んでいたカメラが、背面上部中央に横に2つ並んだデザインに変更。これまであったようであまり見かけないものになっている。
See the world through fresh eyes.— Nothing (@nothing) February 27, 2024
Phone (2a) is a product of daring design decisions and meticulous engineering.
The smartphone we’ve always wanted to make.
Get ready for the full reveal on 5 March 2024. pic.twitter.com/laTaJAHvTP
Nothing Phone(2a)については、そのほかにもSoCにMediaTek Dimensity 7200 Proを採用、メインメモリーが12GBである点などを明らかにしている。
Phone (2a) is home to a powerhouse: the custom-built MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro.— Nothing (@nothing) February 20, 2024
Exclusively co-engineered with Nothing to deliver a seamless performance with remarkable power efficiency. pic.twitter.com/JwSVtgGCRP