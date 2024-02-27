Nothing Phoneの新モデル、カメラが横に並ぶ少し風変わりな背面デザインをSNSで公表

Nothingは、3月5日に発表を予定しているAndroidスマートフォンの新モデル「Nothing Phone (2a)」について、背面デザインの一部を公式SNSアカウント（@nothing）で公表している。

従来は縦に並んでいたカメラが、背面上部中央に横に2つ並んだデザインに変更。これまであったようであまり見かけないものになっている。

See the world through fresh eyes.



Phone (2a) is a product of daring design decisions and meticulous engineering.



The smartphone we’ve always wanted to make.



Get ready for the full reveal on 5 March 2024. pic.twitter.com/laTaJAHvTP