Nothing Phoneの新モデル、カメラが横に並ぶ少し風変わりな背面デザインをSNSで公表

2024年02月27日 21時55分更新

文● ASCII

　Nothingは、3月5日に発表を予定しているAndroidスマートフォンの新モデル「Nothing Phone (2a)」について、背面デザインの一部を公式SNSアカウント（@nothing）で公表している。

Nothing

　従来は縦に並んでいたカメラが、背面上部中央に横に2つ並んだデザインに変更。これまであったようであまり見かけないものになっている。

　Nothing Phone(2a)については、そのほかにもSoCにMediaTek Dimensity 7200 Proを採用、メインメモリーが12GBである点などを明らかにしている。

 

