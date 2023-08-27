このページの本文へ

MacBook Air 15インチのグラフィック性能を実ゲームで検証

2023年08月27日 12時00分更新

文● 加藤勝明（KTU）　編集●ジサトラハッチ/ASCII

MacBook Air 15インチ

今回はメモリー16GB、ストレージ1TB仕様のMacBook Air 15インチモデルをお借りしてテストした。直販価格では税込28万2800円～の構成だ

　2023年6月に発売された「MacBook Air」の15インチモデルは、薄さ11.5cmという超薄型ボディーであり、“世界で最も薄い15インチノートPC”をうたうアップル最新のモバイルノートだ。CPUにCPU8コア＋GPU10コアのM2プロセッサーが採用されたことで、同じM2を搭載するMacBook Air 13インチモデル（CPU8コア＋GPU8コア）よりもグラフィックパフォーマンスが若干強化されている。

　MacBook Air 15インチモデルのパフォーマンスについては既に柴田氏がレビューされているが、本稿ではMacBook Air 15インチモデルのグラフィックパフォーマンスをゲームで検証してみたい。ただ何と比べ何％高速、というカッチリとした検証ではなく、この環境ではこうだった、程度のライトなレポートという感じでお読み頂ければ幸いだ。

Farming Simulator 22は60fps以上で安定動作！

　今回の検証はmacOS Venturaに実装されている「Metal Performance HUD」を利用する。macOSに標準実装されているフレームレートカウンターなのでTerminalで有効化すればOKだ。

　今回はSteamでmacOS向けにリリースされているゲームを動かし、Metal Performance HUDでどの程度のフレームレートが出たのか、スクリーンショットでご覧頂こう。解像度は一律1920×1243ドット（Retinaディスプレーで最も細かい表示にした時の仮想解像度）、画質はM2のパフォーマンスを考慮し、低設定とした。

Metal Performance HUDの有効化
defaults write -g MetalForceHudEnabled -bool yes
Metal Performance HUDの無効化
defaults write -g MetalForceHudEnabled -bool no
MacBook Air 15インチ
MacBook Air 15インチ

『Rise of the Tomb Raider』では画質“低”設定で内蔵ベンチマークを再生。このシーンでは29fpsといったところ（右上のカコミ中にある“FPS”の右の数値）

MacBook Air 15インチ
MacBook Air 15インチ

macOS向けにビルドされているゲームなせいか、フレームレートは割と安定していた。最低フレームレートは“FPS”の行の2番目の数値だが、平均フレームレートとほとんど差がない

MacBook Air 15インチ
MacBook Air 15インチ

オブジェクトが多いシーンではさすがに25fps台にまで落ち込む

Tomb Raider © Square Enix Ltd. 2016. Published by Square Enix Co., Ltd. Square Enix and the Square Enix logo are registered trademarks of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. Lara Croft, Tomb Raider, Crystal Dynamics, the Crystal Dynamics logo, Eidos, and the Eidos logo are trademarks of Square Enix Ltd.

MacBook Air 15インチ
MacBook Air 15インチ

『Cities: Skylines』では画質関係は全て低めに設定（アンチエイリアスはオン）。Workshopで公開されている“動作検証用都市”をロードしてみると、カメラを中程度の高さにしたシーンでは20～28fpsといった感じ

MacBook Air 15インチ
MacBook Air 15インチ

カメラを思い切り引いて描画範囲を拡げると最低フレームレートはガクッと下がる。図では15fpsと読めるが、10fps程度になることもあった

MacBook Air 15インチ
MacBook Air 15インチ

思い切り寄りにして遠景を隠してしまった方がフレームレートが安定する印象

© 2015-2017 and published by Paradox Interactive AB, CITIES: SKYLINES and PARADOX INTERACTIVE are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Paradox Interactive AB in Europe, the U.S., and other countries. Developed by Colossal Order Ltd. Adapted for PlayStation®4 by Tantalus Media Pty Ltd. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are property of their respective owners.

MacBook Air 15インチ
MacBook Air 15インチ

『Farming Simulator 22』では画質“低”に設定。植えているものがないせいか平均フレームレートは60fpsを大きく超えている。最低フレームレートは30fps程度だが、やはりカク付きは気になる

MacBook Air 15インチ
MacBook Air 15インチ

このゲームは前2者よりもフレームレートが高めで安定する。MacBook Air 15インチモデルでも快適に遊べるタイトルといえるだろう

© 2021 GIANTS Software GmbH. Published and distributed in Japan by BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. under license of GIANTS Software. Developed by GIANTS Software Gmbh. GIANTS Software and its logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of GIANTS Software. All manufacturers, agricultural machinery, agricultural equipment, names, brands and associated imagery featured in this game in some cases include trademarks and/or copyrighted materials of their respective owners. The agricultural machines and equipment in this game may be different from the actual machines in shapes, colours and performance.

