2023年6月に発売された「MacBook Air」の15インチモデルは、薄さ11.5cmという超薄型ボディーであり、“世界で最も薄い15インチノートPC”をうたうアップル最新のモバイルノートだ。CPUにCPU8コア＋GPU10コアのM2プロセッサーが採用されたことで、同じM2を搭載するMacBook Air 13インチモデル（CPU8コア＋GPU8コア）よりもグラフィックパフォーマンスが若干強化されている。

MacBook Air 15インチモデルのパフォーマンスについては既に柴田氏がレビューされているが、本稿ではMacBook Air 15インチモデルのグラフィックパフォーマンスをゲームで検証してみたい。ただ何と比べ何％高速、というカッチリとした検証ではなく、この環境ではこうだった、程度のライトなレポートという感じでお読み頂ければ幸いだ。

Farming Simulator 22は60fps以上で安定動作！

今回の検証はmacOS Venturaに実装されている「Metal Performance HUD」を利用する。macOSに標準実装されているフレームレートカウンターなのでTerminalで有効化すればOKだ。

今回はSteamでmacOS向けにリリースされているゲームを動かし、Metal Performance HUDでどの程度のフレームレートが出たのか、スクリーンショットでご覧頂こう。解像度は一律1920×1243ドット（Retinaディスプレーで最も細かい表示にした時の仮想解像度）、画質はM2のパフォーマンスを考慮し、低設定とした。

Metal Performance HUDの有効化

defaults write -g MetalForceHudEnabled -bool yes

Metal Performance HUDの無効化

defaults write -g MetalForceHudEnabled -bool no

