OpenAI、“新世代AIツール”開発へ　Codex関連ローンチの布石か

OpenAIのサム・アルトマンCEOは1月26日、AIビルダーを対象としたイベントの開催を告知した。新世代のツール開発を始めるにあたり、ユーザーからのフィードバックを得たいとしている。
同氏は自身のXで、「This is an experiment and a first pass at a new forma」（日本語訳：これは新しい形式の最初の実験です）と説明。現地時間 1月26日16時（日本時間 1月27日9時）から、YouTubeでディスカッションを生中継するとしている。
Tomorrow we’re hosting a town hall for AI builders at OpenAI. We want feedback as we start building a new generation of tools.— Sam Altman (@sama) January 25, 2026
This is an experiment and a first pass at a new format — we’ll livestream the discussion on YouTube at 4 pm PT.
Reply here with questions and we’ll…
本イベントの詳しい内容は不明だが、同氏は1月24日に自身のXで、来週（1月25日の週）以降、「Codex」関連のさまざまな発表が控えていると発言している。
We have a lot of exciting launches related to Codex coming over the next month, starting next week. We hope you will be delighted.— Sam Altman (@sama) January 23, 2026
We are going to reach the Cybersecurity High level on our preparedness framework soon. We have been getting ready for this.
Cybersecurity is tricky…
