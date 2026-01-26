OpenAI、“新世代AIツール”開発へ　Codex関連ローンチの布石か

OpenAIのサム・アルトマンCEOは1月26日、AIビルダーを対象としたイベントの開催を告知した。新世代のツール開発を始めるにあたり、ユーザーからのフィードバックを得たいとしている。

同氏は自身のXで、「This is an experiment and a first pass at a new forma」（日本語訳：これは新しい形式の最初の実験です）と説明。現地時間 1月26日16時（日本時間 1月27日9時）から、YouTubeでディスカッションを生中継するとしている。

Tomorrow we’re hosting a town hall for AI builders at OpenAI. We want feedback as we start building a new generation of tools.



This is an experiment and a first pass at a new format — we’ll livestream the discussion on YouTube at 4 pm PT.



Reply here with questions and we’ll… — Sam Altman (@sama) January 25, 2026

本イベントの詳しい内容は不明だが、同氏は1月24日に自身のXで、来週（1月25日の週）以降、「Codex」関連のさまざまな発表が控えていると発言している。