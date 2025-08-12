ChatGPTの性格が変わったと悲鳴あがる「GPT-4oを返して！」

OpenAIのサム・アルトマンCEOは8月9日、「GPT-5」の登場により事実上廃止された旧モデル（GPT-4o）について、有料プラン加入者向けに提供を再開したことを自身のXで明らかにした。

同氏は、旧モデルの提供期間検討のためのデータ収集が目的と説明しており、主力モデルをGPT-5シリーズへ移行する方向性に変わりはないことも暗に示している。

GPT-5 rollout updates: *We are going to double GPT-5 rate limits for ChatGPT Plus users as we finish rollout. *We will let Plus users choose to continue to use 4o. We will watch usage as we think about how long to offer legacy models for. *GPT-5 will seem smarter starting…

GPT-5は従来型のGPT-4oとは返答の雰囲気などが異なるため、リリース直後からSNSを中心に、GPT-4oの提供再開を求める声が挙がっていた。同氏も別のポストで、「GPT-4oで人々が気に入っていた要素を過小評価していた」と述べていることから、本件はユーザーの声を受けた対応とみてよいだろう。

Wanted to provide more updates on the GPT-5 rollout and changes we are making heading into the weekend.



1. We for sure underestimated how much some of the things that people like in GPT-4o matter to them, even if GPT-5 performs better in most ways.



2. Users have very different…