ChatGPTよ、私は帰ってきた！

ChatGPTの性格が変わったと悲鳴あがる「GPT-4oを返して！」

2025年08月12日 12時30分更新

文● スミーレ（@sumire_kon）

OpenAIのロゴ

　OpenAIのサム・アルトマンCEOは8月9日、「GPT-5」の登場により事実上廃止された旧モデル（GPT-4o）について、有料プラン加入者向けに提供を再開したことを自身のXで明らかにした。

　同氏は、旧モデルの提供期間検討のためのデータ収集が目的と説明しており、主力モデルをGPT-5シリーズへ移行する方向性に変わりはないことも暗に示している。

　GPT-5は従来型のGPT-4oとは返答の雰囲気などが異なるため、リリース直後からSNSを中心に、GPT-4oの提供再開を求める声が挙がっていた。同氏も別のポストで、「GPT-4oで人々が気に入っていた要素を過小評価していた」と述べていることから、本件はユーザーの声を受けた対応とみてよいだろう。

