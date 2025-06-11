OpenAI、オープンモデルは夏の後半に「待つ価値ある」

OpenAIのサム・アルトマンCEOは6月11日、自身のX（旧Twitter）アカウントでオープン・ウェイトモデル（重み）のリリースについて「6月ではなく、今年の夏の後半に」とコメントした。

アルトマンはさらに「研究チームが予想外で非常に素晴らしい成果を上げた。その内容は本当に待つ価値があると思うが、もう少し時間が必要だ」とも語っている。

サム・アルトマンCEOは2025年3月31日付のツイートで、「GPT-2」以来となるオープンな言語モデルの公開を明言し、その後も「TED 2025」、米国上院委員会での証言など、複数の場で「オープンソースモデルをリリースする」と繰り返し発言していた。

we are going to take a little more time with our open-weights model, i.e. expect it later this summer but not june.



our research team did something unexpected and quite amazing and we think it will be very very worth the wait, but needs a bit longer.