OpenAI、オープンモデルは夏の後半に「待つ価値ある」

2025年06月11日 09時15分更新

文● G. Raymond　編集●ASCII

Levart_Photographer Unsplash

　OpenAIのサム・アルトマンCEOは6月11日、自身のX（旧Twitter）アカウントでオープン・ウェイトモデル（重み）のリリースについて「6月ではなく、今年の夏の後半に」とコメントした。

　アルトマンはさらに「研究チームが予想外で非常に素晴らしい成果を上げた。その内容は本当に待つ価値があると思うが、もう少し時間が必要だ」とも語っている。

　サム・アルトマンCEOは2025年3月31日付のツイートで、「GPT-2」以来となるオープンな言語モデルの公開を明言し、その後も「TED 2025」、米国上院委員会での証言など、複数の場で「オープンソースモデルをリリースする」と繰り返し発言していた。

