OpenAI、オープンモデルは夏の後半に「待つ価値ある」

OpenAIのサム・アルトマンCEOは6月11日、自身のX（旧Twitter）アカウントでオープン・ウェイトモデル（重み）のリリースについて「6月ではなく、今年の夏の後半に」とコメントした。
アルトマンはさらに「研究チームが予想外で非常に素晴らしい成果を上げた。その内容は本当に待つ価値があると思うが、もう少し時間が必要だ」とも語っている。
サム・アルトマンCEOは2025年3月31日付のツイートで、「GPT-2」以来となるオープンな言語モデルの公開を明言し、その後も「TED 2025」、米国上院委員会での証言など、複数の場で「オープンソースモデルをリリースする」と繰り返し発言していた。
we are going to take a little more time with our open-weights model, i.e. expect it later this summer but not june.— Sam Altman (@sama) June 10, 2025
our research team did something unexpected and quite amazing and we think it will be very very worth the wait, but needs a bit longer.