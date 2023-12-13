ゲーム見本市「E3」ついに終了　28年の歴史に幕

Entertainment Software Association（ESA）は12月12日（現地時間）、同協会が主催するゲーム見本市「Electronic Entertainment Expo（E3）」を終了すると発表した。

After more than two decades of serving as a central showcase for the video game industry, ESA has decided to end E3. ESA remains focused on advocating for ESA member companies and the industry workforce who fuel positive cultural and economic impact every day.…