このページの本文へ

ゲーム見本市「E3」ついに終了　28年の歴史に幕

2023年12月13日 12時45分更新

文● @sumire_kon

  • この記事をはてなブックマークに追加
  • シェア
  • 一覧
  • 本文印刷
E3公式Xアカウントが投稿した画像

E3公式Xアカウントが投稿した画像

　Entertainment Software Association（ESA）は12月12日（現地時間）、同協会が主催するゲーム見本市「Electronic Entertainment Expo（E3）」を終了すると発表した。

　E3は世界最大級のコンピューターゲーム見本市。1995年の初回以降、2019年まで毎年開催されてきたが、コロナ禍の影響で2020年は開催を断念。2021年は完全オンラインというかたちで復活したものの、2022年以降はリアル会場、オンラインともに中止が続いており、ESAは今後について検討するとしていた。

　今回の発表により、E3は28年の歴史に幕を下ろすことになる。

■関連サイト

カテゴリートップへ

この記事の編集者は以下の記事をオススメしています

注目ニュース

ASCII倶楽部

ASCII倶楽部とは

プレミアムPC試用レポート

ピックアップ
アスキーストア's 人気ランキング ベスト5

ASCII.jp RSS2.0 配信中

ASCII.jpメール デジタルMac/iPodマガジン