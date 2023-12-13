ゲーム見本市「E3」ついに終了　28年の歴史に幕

Entertainment Software Association（ESA）は12月12日（現地時間）、同協会が主催するゲーム見本市「Electronic Entertainment Expo（E3）」を終了すると発表した。
After more than two decades of serving as a central showcase for the video game industry, ESA has decided to end E3. ESA remains focused on advocating for ESA member companies and the industry workforce who fuel positive cultural and economic impact every day.…— Entertainment Software Association (@theESA) December 12, 2023
E3は世界最大級のコンピューターゲーム見本市。1995年の初回以降、2019年まで毎年開催されてきたが、コロナ禍の影響で2020年は開催を断念。2021年は完全オンラインというかたちで復活したものの、2022年以降はリアル会場、オンラインともに中止が続いており、ESAは今後について検討するとしていた。
今回の発表により、E3は28年の歴史に幕を下ろすことになる。
