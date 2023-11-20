このページの本文へ

OpenAIサム・アルトマンCEO電撃解任。復帰の道は？

2023年11月20日 11時30分更新

文● 田口和裕

OpenAIのゲストパスを手にしたサム・アルトマン氏 Xより

　OpenAIは11月17日、同社創業者のサム・アルトマン氏がCEOを辞任、後任としてCTOのミラ・ムラーティ氏が暫定CEOに就任すると発表した。その後、アルトマン氏らは協議のためOpenAIを訪れており、今後事態がどう収拾するのかは未だ不明だ。

寝耳に水の解任劇

　17日にOpenAIから発表された事実は以下。

・OpenAI創業者サム・アルトマンがCEOを辞任
・ミラ・ムラーティCTOが暫定CEOに就任
・共同創業者グレッグ・ブロックマン社長も取締役会から退任
・現在OpenAIの取締役会は、最高科学責任者イリヤ・スツケヴァー氏、QuoraのCEOアダム・ダンジェロ氏、技術起業家のターシャ・マッコーリー氏、AI政策の専門家ヘレン・トナー氏の4人で構成されている

　本件以前のOpenAI取締役会は6人だったため、アルトマンCEOとブロックマン社長が残り4人から追い出された格好になる。

　当初アルトマン氏は、「OpenAIで過ごした時間はとても楽しかった。個人的にも、そしてできれば世界にとっても、少しは変革につながるものだった。次のことについてはまた後日」と大人の対応を見せていたが、アルトマン氏と共に取締役会を追われたグレッグ・ブロックマン氏から事の顛末が投稿される。

　投稿によると、アルトマン、ブロックマン両氏は本件について当日までまったく知らされておらず寝耳に水の出来事だったようだ。

　ブロックマン氏は投稿を「Greater things coming soon（もうすぐ、さらにすごいことが起こる）」と結んでいる。

　寝耳に水だったのは大株主のマイクロソフトも同様だったようで、サティア・ナデラCEOは「remain committed to our partnership, and to Mira and the team（引き続きOpenAIとのパートナーシップ、ミラとチームにコミットしていく）」と事態収拾をはかるも、同日の同社の株は急落している。

アルトマン、OpenAI本社にゲストとして訪問

　発表から2日後の19日（日曜日）、解任されたアルトマンCEOはOpenAIのビジターバッジを付けた写真を「これを付けるのは最初で最後だ」というコメントと共に投稿。ブロックマン氏と共に同社への復帰を匂わせた。

　また、「i love the openai team so much」というアルトマンCEOの投稿を、多くのOpenAI社員および元社員がシェアすることで支持を表明している。

　報道ではすでに両氏のOpenAI復帰への道筋はたてられているようだ。おそらく現地時間月曜（本日深夜から早朝にかけて）にはなんらかの発表があると見られている。

