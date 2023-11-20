OpenAIサム・アルトマンCEO電撃解任。復帰の道は？

OpenAIは11月17日、同社創業者のサム・アルトマン氏がCEOを辞任、後任としてCTOのミラ・ムラーティ氏が暫定CEOに就任すると発表した。その後、アルトマン氏らは協議のためOpenAIを訪れており、今後事態がどう収拾するのかは未だ不明だ。

寝耳に水の解任劇

17日にOpenAIから発表された事実は以下。

・OpenAI創業者サム・アルトマンがCEOを辞任

・ミラ・ムラーティCTOが暫定CEOに就任

・共同創業者グレッグ・ブロックマン社長も取締役会から退任

・現在OpenAIの取締役会は、最高科学責任者イリヤ・スツケヴァー氏、QuoraのCEOアダム・ダンジェロ氏、技術起業家のターシャ・マッコーリー氏、AI政策の専門家ヘレン・トナー氏の4人で構成されている

本件以前のOpenAI取締役会は6人だったため、アルトマンCEOとブロックマン社長が残り4人から追い出された格好になる。

i loved my time at openai. it was transformative for me personally, and hopefully the world a little bit. most of all i loved working with such talented people.



will have more to say about what’s next later.



🫡 — Sam Altman (@sama) November 17, 2023

当初アルトマン氏は、「OpenAIで過ごした時間はとても楽しかった。個人的にも、そしてできれば世界にとっても、少しは変革につながるものだった。次のことについてはまた後日」と大人の対応を見せていたが、アルトマン氏と共に取締役会を追われたグレッグ・ブロックマン氏から事の顛末が投稿される。

Sam and I are shocked and saddened by what the board did today.



Let us first say thank you to all the incredible people who we have worked with at OpenAI, our customers, our investors, and all of those who have been reaching out.



We too are still trying to figure out exactly… — Greg Brockman (@gdb) November 18, 2023

投稿によると、アルトマン、ブロックマン両氏は本件について当日までまったく知らされておらず寝耳に水の出来事だったようだ。

ブロックマン氏は投稿を「Greater things coming soon（もうすぐ、さらにすごいことが起こる）」と結んでいる。

As you saw at Microsoft Ignite this week, we're continuing to rapidly innovate for this era of AI, with over 100 announcements across the full tech stack – from AI systems, models, and tools in Azure, to Copilot. Most importantly, we're committed to delivering all of this to our… — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) November 17, 2023

寝耳に水だったのは大株主のマイクロソフトも同様だったようで、サティア・ナデラCEOは「remain committed to our partnership, and to Mira and the team（引き続きOpenAIとのパートナーシップ、ミラとチームにコミットしていく）」と事態収拾をはかるも、同日の同社の株は急落している。

アルトマン、OpenAI本社にゲストとして訪問

first and last time i ever wear one of these pic.twitter.com/u3iKwyWj0a — Sam Altman (@sama) November 19, 2023

発表から2日後の19日（日曜日）、解任されたアルトマンCEOはOpenAIのビジターバッジを付けた写真を「これを付けるのは最初で最後だ」というコメントと共に投稿。ブロックマン氏と共に同社への復帰を匂わせた。

i love the openai team so much — Sam Altman (@sama) November 19, 2023

また、「i love the openai team so much」というアルトマンCEOの投稿を、多くのOpenAI社員および元社員がシェアすることで支持を表明している。

報道ではすでに両氏のOpenAI復帰への道筋はたてられているようだ。おそらく現地時間月曜（本日深夜から早朝にかけて）にはなんらかの発表があると見られている。