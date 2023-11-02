2023年のアワードは誰の手に？ 「TikTok Creator Awards Japan 2023」を開催中

TikTokは11月19日23時59分まで、2023年にTikTokで活躍したクリエイターを表彰する「TikTok Creator Awards Japan 2023」を開催中。
本イベントでは、今年最も活躍したクリエイターを「Creator of the Year」「LIVE Creator of the Year」として、最も注目を集めたクリエイターを「Rising Creator of the Year」として表彰。
また特定の分野において活躍したクリエイターを、それぞれの部門における「oo Creator of the Year」として表彰する。
11月1日には、各部門における「oo Creator of the Year」の投票受付をTikTokアプリ内で開始。
各4部門13賞においてそれぞれ5組、合計64組のクリエイターのノミネートも発表されている。oo Creator of the Yearでは、2023年に投稿された動画の総再生数、おすすめ再生数、いいね数、フォロワー増加数などから総合的に判断してノミネートを発表し、ユーザーの投票数によって各部門の最優秀賞 oo Creator of the Yearを決定する。
投票方法は、受付特設サイトにて、各部門にノミネートされたクリエイターの中から、oo Creator of the Yearにふさわしいと感じるクリエイターの、アイコンの下にある「投票」ボタンをタップすることで完了。
oo Creator of the Yearは、12月14日に開催される授賞式「TikTok Awards Japan 2023」にて結果発表&表彰され、記念品が贈呈される予定。
投票受付特設サイト：こちら
※TikTokがインストールされているスマホで、ログインしている場合のみアクセスできる（PCからは不可）
投票受付期間：11月19日23時59分まで
投票方法：投票受付特設サイトにて、投票したいクリエイターのアイコンの下にある「投票」ボタンをタップ
※投票は各分野でクリエイター1組に1日1回まで（毎日投票可能）
「oo Creator of the Year」4部門13賞と、64組のノミネートクリエイター
|Anime&Game部門
Animation Creator of the Year
|あさみみちゃん
|https://www.tiktok.com/@asamimichaann
|らぶいーず
|https://www.tiktok.com/@loveeeeeeeeeeez
|モアドア【公式】
|https://www.tiktok.com/@moredoor_official
|てnこ/Tenko🦊🦊⛩🐶
|https://www.tiktok.com/@tenko1515
|あき Aki
|https://www.tiktok.com/@akinonichijo
|Anime&Game部門
Game Creator of the Year
|クサヤ人2nd
|https://www.tiktok.com/@kusayahuman
|おかP/okaP
|https://www.tiktok.com/@okapeanu2
|Parotter
|https://www.tiktok.com/@minecraft_anime_x_x
|せなくま@ゲーム実況
|https://www.tiktok.com/@senakumadesu.game
|Lifestyle&Education部門
Animal Creator of the Year
|Muu
|https://www.tiktok.com/@muu_daybyday
|日光さる軍団 [公式]
|https://www.tiktok.com/@nikkosarugundan
|Panna
|https://www.tiktok.com/@azchpn
|長崎バイオパークNAGA BIOPARK
|https://www.tiktok.com/@nagasakibiopark
|くきたん🥠
|https://www.tiktok.com/@kukitan__
|Lifestyle&Education部門
Art Creator of the Year
|Hinky
|https://www.tiktok.com/@d.hinklay
|みいるか🐬🎨
|https://www.tiktok.com/@miiruka_
|彼女が僕の写真に落書きする📷🎨
|https://www.tiktok.com/@sara2626_if
|耳で聴く美術館
|https://www.tiktok.com/@mimibi301
|Spray art eden
|https://www.tiktok.com/@sprayarteden
|Lifestyle&Education部門
Gourmet Creator of the Year
|毎日甘いもの食べたい
|https://www.tiktok.com/@yuuuuto38
|MIYU ASMR
|https://www.tiktok.com/@miyuasmr
|むにぐるめ（唯一無二の絶品グルメ）
|https://www.tiktok.com/@muni_gurume_japan
|りーさ
|https://www.tiktok.com/@fujicochan
|オムライス兄さん
|https://www.tiktok.com/@omurice_omelette
|Lifestyle&Education部門
Beauty Creator of the Year
|KAYO【簡単ヘアメイク】
|https://www.tiktok.com/@_kayodoll_
|せよ
|https://www.tiktok.com/@emiiseyo
|やみちゃん
|https://www.tiktok.com/@ayami_yamichan
|たけたろう⏰TTちゃん
|https://www.tiktok.com/@taketaroutime
|2人目のエガチャン
|https://www.tiktok.com/@egachannel1
|Lifestyle&Education部門
Fashion Creator of the Year
|おたまじゃくし中西
|https://www.tiktok.com/@otama0312
|Lindow 林豆
|https://www.tiktok.com/@ozaki_dayoooooo
|ゆうにゃん
|https://www.tiktok.com/@yuunyan_222
|なぐもふうか🌷
|https://www.tiktok.com/@fuka_off
|🔱SHIGE 🔱
|https://www.tiktok.com/@shige__ru9999
|Lifestyle&Education部門
Review Creator of the Year
|JPN🇯🇵ガラス玉【九州おすすめスポット】
|https://www.tiktok.com/@japan..no..1
|100円娯楽(税抜)
|https://www.tiktok.com/@100yengoraku
|B型女子
|https://www.tiktok.com/@ddden49
|八木沙季
|https://www.tiktok.com/@yagi_shaki
|〰 y o k o p i 〰
|https://www.tiktok.com/@yokopii
|Lifestyle&Education部門
Education Creator of the Year
|あきとんとん🤔
|https://www.tiktok.com/@akitonton
|Taka Nihongo Dojo
|https://www.tiktok.com/@takanihongodojo
|あん🌸遊び/おもちゃ/知育
|https://www.tiktok.com/@n.annlee321
|岡野タケシ弁護士【アトム法律事務所】
|https://www.tiktok.com/@takeshibengo
|ラオ先生
|https://www.tiktok.com/@lao_teacher
|Entertaiment部門
Comedy Creator of the Year
|Saito さいとう
|https://www.tiktok.com/@saito09
|ウエスP(Mr Uekusa/Wes-P)
|https://www.tiktok.com/@uespiiiii.1115
|昼におはよう🌞💢
|https://www.tiktok.com/@hiruoha2000
|葛西美空(21:00投稿)
|https://www.tiktok.com/@kasaimiku_hirata
|そば湯
|https://www.tiktok.com/@sobayu8055
|Entertaiment部門
Drama Creator of the Year
|サラリーマンな日常【あるある】
|https://www.tiktok.com/@bokutosarariman
|毎日はにかむ僕たちは。
|https://www.tiktok.com/@maihani.4
|🌸おもち
|https://www.tiktok.com/@omochi_527
|🥩Taiga Okawa🐅 大川泰雅
|https://www.tiktok.com/@tiger0kawa
|ばりやわとんこつ🍜
|https://www.tiktok.com/@bariyawa_tonkotsu
|Entertaiment部門
Performance Creator of the Year
|ゼロから打ち師始めます。🌈🪄
|https://www.tiktok.com/@zerouchirestart
|ginjiro👉👈
|https://www.tiktok.com/@ginjiro_koyama
|ISSEI/世界の英雄になる男
|https://www.tiktok.com/@issei0806
|髭達磨
|https://www.tiktok.com/@higedaruma_
|ぜろぷり
|https://www.tiktok.com/@am0princess
|Sports部門
Sports Creator of the Year
|⚽️tamakou🇯🇵たまこう🥷
|https://www.tiktok.com/@tamakou88
|ウンパルンパ
|https://www.tiktok.com/@unparunpa1028
|卓キチちゃんねる
|https://www.tiktok.com/@nknsjn
|Tokyo Cerisier volleyball team
|https://www.tiktok.com/@cerisier.com
|🏀すみぽん🐾sumipon
|https://www.tiktok.com/@sumiponp