2023年のアワードは誰の手に？ 「TikTok Creator Awards Japan 2023」を開催中

TikTokは11月19日23時59分まで、2023年にTikTokで活躍したクリエイターを表彰する「TikTok Creator Awards Japan 2023」を開催中。

本イベントでは、今年最も活躍したクリエイターを「Creator of the Year」「LIVE Creator of the Year」として、最も注目を集めたクリエイターを「Rising Creator of the Year」として表彰。

また特定の分野において活躍したクリエイターを、それぞれの部門における「oo Creator of the Year」として表彰する。

11月1日には、各部門における「oo Creator of the Year」の投票受付をTikTokアプリ内で開始。

各4部門13賞においてそれぞれ5組、合計64組のクリエイターのノミネートも発表されている。oo Creator of the Yearでは、2023年に投稿された動画の総再生数、おすすめ再生数、いいね数、フォロワー増加数などから総合的に判断してノミネートを発表し、ユーザーの投票数によって各部門の最優秀賞 oo Creator of the Yearを決定する。

投票方法は、受付特設サイトにて、各部門にノミネートされたクリエイターの中から、oo Creator of the Yearにふさわしいと感じるクリエイターの、アイコンの下にある「投票」ボタンをタップすることで完了。

oo Creator of the Yearは、12月14日に開催される授賞式「TikTok Awards Japan 2023」にて結果発表&表彰され、記念品が贈呈される予定。

TikTok Creator Awards Japan 2023

投票受付特設サイト：こちら

※TikTokがインストールされているスマホで、ログインしている場合のみアクセスできる（PCからは不可）

投票受付期間：11月19日23時59分まで

投票方法：投票受付特設サイトにて、投票したいクリエイターのアイコンの下にある「投票」ボタンをタップ

※投票は各分野でクリエイター1組に1日1回まで（毎日投票可能）

「oo Creator of the Year」4部門13賞と、64組のノミネートクリエイター

Anime&Game部門

Animation Creator of the Year あさみみちゃん https://www.tiktok.com/@asamimichaann らぶいーず https://www.tiktok.com/@loveeeeeeeeeeez モアドア【公式】 https://www.tiktok.com/@moredoor_official てnこ/Tenko🦊🦊⛩🐶 https://www.tiktok.com/@tenko1515 あき Aki https://www.tiktok.com/@akinonichijo

Anime&Game部門

Game Creator of the Year クサヤ人2nd https://www.tiktok.com/@kusayahuman おかP/okaP https://www.tiktok.com/@okapeanu2 Parotter https://www.tiktok.com/@minecraft_anime_x_x せなくま@ゲーム実況 https://www.tiktok.com/@senakumadesu.game

Lifestyle&Education部門

Animal Creator of the Year Muu https://www.tiktok.com/@muu_daybyday 日光さる軍団 [公式] https://www.tiktok.com/@nikkosarugundan Panna https://www.tiktok.com/@azchpn 長崎バイオパークNAGA BIOPARK https://www.tiktok.com/@nagasakibiopark くきたん🥠 https://www.tiktok.com/@kukitan__

Lifestyle&Education部門

Art Creator of the Year Hinky https://www.tiktok.com/@d.hinklay みいるか🐬🎨 https://www.tiktok.com/@miiruka_ 彼女が僕の写真に落書きする📷🎨 https://www.tiktok.com/@sara2626_if 耳で聴く美術館 https://www.tiktok.com/@mimibi301 Spray art eden https://www.tiktok.com/@sprayarteden

Lifestyle&Education部門

Gourmet Creator of the Year 毎日甘いもの食べたい https://www.tiktok.com/@yuuuuto38 MIYU ASMR https://www.tiktok.com/@miyuasmr むにぐるめ（唯一無二の絶品グルメ） https://www.tiktok.com/@muni_gurume_japan りーさ https://www.tiktok.com/@fujicochan オムライス兄さん https://www.tiktok.com/@omurice_omelette

Lifestyle&Education部門

Beauty Creator of the Year KAYO【簡単ヘアメイク】 https://www.tiktok.com/@_kayodoll_ せよ https://www.tiktok.com/@emiiseyo やみちゃん https://www.tiktok.com/@ayami_yamichan たけたろう⏰TTちゃん https://www.tiktok.com/@taketaroutime 2人目のエガチャン https://www.tiktok.com/@egachannel1

Lifestyle&Education部門

Fashion Creator of the Year おたまじゃくし中西 https://www.tiktok.com/@otama0312 Lindow 林豆 https://www.tiktok.com/@ozaki_dayoooooo ゆうにゃん https://www.tiktok.com/@yuunyan_222 なぐもふうか🌷 https://www.tiktok.com/@fuka_off 🔱SHIGE 🔱 https://www.tiktok.com/@shige__ru9999

Lifestyle&Education部門

Review Creator of the Year JPN🇯🇵ガラス玉【九州おすすめスポット】 https://www.tiktok.com/@japan..no..1 100円娯楽(税抜) https://www.tiktok.com/@100yengoraku B型女子 https://www.tiktok.com/@ddden49 八木沙季 https://www.tiktok.com/@yagi_shaki 〰 y o k o p i 〰 https://www.tiktok.com/@yokopii

Lifestyle&Education部門

Education Creator of the Year あきとんとん🤔 https://www.tiktok.com/@akitonton Taka Nihongo Dojo https://www.tiktok.com/@takanihongodojo あん🌸遊び/おもちゃ/知育 https://www.tiktok.com/@n.annlee321 岡野タケシ弁護士【アトム法律事務所】 https://www.tiktok.com/@takeshibengo ラオ先生 https://www.tiktok.com/@lao_teacher

Entertaiment部門

Comedy Creator of the Year Saito さいとう https://www.tiktok.com/@saito09 ウエスP(Mr Uekusa/Wes-P) https://www.tiktok.com/@uespiiiii.1115 昼におはよう🌞💢 https://www.tiktok.com/@hiruoha2000 葛西美空(21:00投稿) https://www.tiktok.com/@kasaimiku_hirata そば湯 https://www.tiktok.com/@sobayu8055

Entertaiment部門

Drama Creator of the Year サラリーマンな日常【あるある】 https://www.tiktok.com/@bokutosarariman 毎日はにかむ僕たちは。 https://www.tiktok.com/@maihani.4 🌸おもち https://www.tiktok.com/@omochi_527 🥩Taiga Okawa🐅 大川泰雅 https://www.tiktok.com/@tiger0kawa ばりやわとんこつ🍜 https://www.tiktok.com/@bariyawa_tonkotsu

Entertaiment部門

Performance Creator of the Year ゼロから打ち師始めます。🌈🪄 https://www.tiktok.com/@zerouchirestart ginjiro👉👈 https://www.tiktok.com/@ginjiro_koyama ISSEI/世界の英雄になる男 https://www.tiktok.com/@issei0806 髭達磨 https://www.tiktok.com/@higedaruma_ ぜろぷり https://www.tiktok.com/@am0princess