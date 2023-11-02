このページの本文へ

2023年のアワードは誰の手に？ 「TikTok Creator Awards Japan 2023」を開催中

2023年11月02日 14時15分更新

文● ASCII／市川

　TikTokは11月19日23時59分まで、2023年にTikTokで活躍したクリエイターを表彰する「TikTok Creator Awards Japan 2023」を開催中。

　本イベントでは、今年最も活躍したクリエイターを「Creator of the Year」「LIVE Creator of the Year」として、最も注目を集めたクリエイターを「Rising Creator of the Year」として表彰。

　また特定の分野において活躍したクリエイターを、それぞれの部門における「oo Creator of the Year」として表彰する。

　11月1日には、各部門における「oo Creator of the Year」の投票受付をTikTokアプリ内で開始。

　各4部門13賞においてそれぞれ5組、合計64組のクリエイターのノミネートも発表されている。oo Creator of the Yearでは、2023年に投稿された動画の総再生数、おすすめ再生数、いいね数、フォロワー増加数などから総合的に判断してノミネートを発表し、ユーザーの投票数によって各部門の最優秀賞 oo Creator of the Yearを決定する。

　投票方法は、受付特設サイトにて、各部門にノミネートされたクリエイターの中から、oo Creator of the Yearにふさわしいと感じるクリエイターの、アイコンの下にある「投票」ボタンをタップすることで完了。

　oo Creator of the Yearは、12月14日に開催される授賞式「TikTok Awards Japan 2023」にて結果発表&表彰され、記念品が贈呈される予定。

TikTok Creator Awards Japan 2023
投票受付特設サイト：こちら
　※TikTokがインストールされているスマホで、ログインしている場合のみアクセスできる（PCからは不可）
投票受付期間：11月19日23時59分まで
投票方法：投票受付特設サイトにて、投票したいクリエイターのアイコンの下にある「投票」ボタンをタップ
　※投票は各分野でクリエイター1組に1日1回まで（毎日投票可能）

「oo Creator of the Year」4部門13賞と、64組のノミネートクリエイター

Anime&Game部門
Animation Creator of the Year
あさみみちゃん https://www.tiktok.com/@asamimichaann
らぶいーず https://www.tiktok.com/@loveeeeeeeeeeez
モアドア【公式】 https://www.tiktok.com/@moredoor_official
てnこ/Tenko🦊🦊⛩🐶 https://www.tiktok.com/@tenko1515
あき Aki https://www.tiktok.com/@akinonichijo
Anime&Game部門
Game Creator of the Year
クサヤ人2nd https://www.tiktok.com/@kusayahuman
おかP/okaP https://www.tiktok.com/@okapeanu2
Parotter https://www.tiktok.com/@minecraft_anime_x_x
せなくま@ゲーム実況 https://www.tiktok.com/@senakumadesu.game
Lifestyle&Education部門
Animal Creator of the Year
Muu https://www.tiktok.com/@muu_daybyday
日光さる軍団　[公式] https://www.tiktok.com/@nikkosarugundan
Panna https://www.tiktok.com/@azchpn
長崎バイオパークNAGA BIOPARK https://www.tiktok.com/@nagasakibiopark
くきたん🥠 https://www.tiktok.com/@kukitan__
Lifestyle&Education部門
Art Creator of the Year
Hinky https://www.tiktok.com/@d.hinklay
みいるか🐬🎨 https://www.tiktok.com/@miiruka_
彼女が僕の写真に落書きする📷🎨 https://www.tiktok.com/@sara2626_if
耳で聴く美術館 https://www.tiktok.com/@mimibi301
Spray art eden https://www.tiktok.com/@sprayarteden
Lifestyle&Education部門
Gourmet Creator of the Year
毎日甘いもの食べたい https://www.tiktok.com/@yuuuuto38
MIYU ASMR https://www.tiktok.com/@miyuasmr
むにぐるめ（唯一無二の絶品グルメ） https://www.tiktok.com/@muni_gurume_japan
りーさ https://www.tiktok.com/@fujicochan
オムライス兄さん https://www.tiktok.com/@omurice_omelette
Lifestyle&Education部門
Beauty Creator of the Year
KAYO【簡単ヘアメイク】 https://www.tiktok.com/@_kayodoll_
せよ https://www.tiktok.com/@emiiseyo
やみちゃん https://www.tiktok.com/@ayami_yamichan
たけたろう⏰TTちゃん https://www.tiktok.com/@taketaroutime
2人目のエガチャン https://www.tiktok.com/@egachannel1
Lifestyle&Education部門
Fashion Creator of the Year
おたまじゃくし中西 https://www.tiktok.com/@otama0312
Lindow 林豆 https://www.tiktok.com/@ozaki_dayoooooo
ゆうにゃん https://www.tiktok.com/@yuunyan_222
なぐもふうか🌷 https://www.tiktok.com/@fuka_off
🔱SHIGE 🔱 https://www.tiktok.com/@shige__ru9999
Lifestyle&Education部門
Review Creator of the Year
JPN🇯🇵ガラス玉【九州おすすめスポット】 https://www.tiktok.com/@japan..no..1
100円娯楽(税抜) https://www.tiktok.com/@100yengoraku
B型女子 https://www.tiktok.com/@ddden49
八木沙季 https://www.tiktok.com/@yagi_shaki
〰 y o k o p i 〰 https://www.tiktok.com/@yokopii
Lifestyle&Education部門
Education Creator of the Year
あきとんとん🤔 https://www.tiktok.com/@akitonton
Taka Nihongo Dojo https://www.tiktok.com/@takanihongodojo
あん🌸遊び/おもちゃ/知育 https://www.tiktok.com/@n.annlee321
岡野タケシ弁護士【アトム法律事務所】 https://www.tiktok.com/@takeshibengo
ラオ先生 https://www.tiktok.com/@lao_teacher
Entertaiment部門
Comedy Creator of the Year
Saito さいとう https://www.tiktok.com/@saito09
ウエスP(Mr Uekusa/Wes-P) https://www.tiktok.com/@uespiiiii.1115
昼におはよう🌞💢 https://www.tiktok.com/@hiruoha2000
葛西美空(21:00投稿) https://www.tiktok.com/@kasaimiku_hirata
そば湯 https://www.tiktok.com/@sobayu8055
Entertaiment部門
Drama Creator of the Year
サラリーマンな日常【あるある】 https://www.tiktok.com/@bokutosarariman
毎日はにかむ僕たちは。 https://www.tiktok.com/@maihani.4
🌸おもち https://www.tiktok.com/@omochi_527
🥩Taiga Okawa🐅 大川泰雅 https://www.tiktok.com/@tiger0kawa
ばりやわとんこつ🍜 https://www.tiktok.com/@bariyawa_tonkotsu
Entertaiment部門
Performance Creator of the Year
ゼロから打ち師始めます。🌈🪄 https://www.tiktok.com/@zerouchirestart
ginjiro👉👈 https://www.tiktok.com/@ginjiro_koyama
ISSEI/世界の英雄になる男 https://www.tiktok.com/@issei0806
髭達磨 https://www.tiktok.com/@higedaruma_
ぜろぷり https://www.tiktok.com/@am0princess
Sports部門
Sports Creator of the Year
⚽️tamakou🇯🇵たまこう🥷 https://www.tiktok.com/@tamakou88
ウンパルンパ https://www.tiktok.com/@unparunpa1028
卓キチちゃんねる https://www.tiktok.com/@nknsjn
Tokyo Cerisier volleyball team https://www.tiktok.com/@cerisier.com
🏀すみぽん🐾sumipon https://www.tiktok.com/@sumiponp

