手数料で反感を食らった「Unity Runtime Fee」ポリシー見直し

2023年09月19日 12時20分更新

文● ASCII

　ゲームエンジン「Unity」を開発するUnity Technologiesは9月17日（現地時間）、同社が先週発表したゲームのインストール数を基準とする新しい料金プラン「Unity Runtime Fee」の不評を受け、方針を変更することを公表した。

ゲームがインストールされるたびに手数料が発生

　Unityは9月12日（現地時間）、新料金プラン「Unity Runtime Fee」を発表した。

　2024年1月1日から反映されるこのプランでは、従来の年額固定料金に加え、ゲーム（Unity Runtime）のインストール回数に応じた手数料が請求される仕組が導入されることになっている。

ゲーム開発者から激しい反発

　インストール手数料が課されるのは無料の「Unity Personal」および「Unity Plus」では「過去12ヵ月の収益が20万米ドル（約2950万円）を超え」かつ「インストール回数が20万回を超えた」場合、「Unity Pro」および「Unity Enterprise」では「過去12ヵ月の収益が100万米ドル（約1億4800万円）を超え」かつ「インストール回数が100万回を超えた」場合という条件があるにせよ、これまで一切請求されてこなかったインストール手数料が課されることへの反発は大きく、多くのゲーム開発者から否定的な反応が相次いだ。

　特に小規模なビジネスを営むインディーゲーム開発者を中心に「Unreal Engine」や、他のより安価な競合プラットフォームに移行する動きも見られた。

時すでに遅しか

　これを受けて公式サイトやXに投稿された文章では混乱を招いたことを謝罪したうえで、ポリシーを変更することを公表しているが、すでにUnityに見切りをつけ別のプラットフォームに移行した開発者も多く、この一件がもたらした損失は大きいと言えるだろう。

