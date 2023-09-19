手数料で反感を食らった「Unity Runtime Fee」ポリシー見直し

ゲームエンジン「Unity」を開発するUnity Technologiesは9月17日（現地時間）、同社が先週発表したゲームのインストール数を基準とする新しい料金プラン「Unity Runtime Fee」の不評を受け、方針を変更することを公表した。

Today we announced a change to our business model which includes new additions to our subscription plans, and the introduction of a Runtime fee. We wanted to provide clarifying answers to the top questions most of you are asking.



Yes, this is a price increase and it will only…