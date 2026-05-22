Microsoft Defender系の製品に緊急の脆弱性　アップデートの確認を

マイクロソフトは5月19日、「Microsoft Defender」などのマルウェア対策機能に関するアップデートを公開。深刻度「緊急」を含む複数の脆弱性に対応した。
修正された脆弱性と主な対象製品、修正済みバージョンは、それぞれ以下のとおり。
●修正された脆弱性の概要
■深刻度：緊急
・CVE-2026-45584：リモートコード実行
■深刻度：重要
・CVE-2026-41091：特権の昇格
■深刻度：注意
・CVE-2026-45498：サービス拒否
●主な対象製品と修正済みバージョン
■主な対象製品（Windows版）
「Microsoft Malware Protection Engine」「Microsoft Defender Antimalware Platform」を利用する以下の製品
・Microsoft Defender
・Microsoft System Center Endpoint Protection
・Microsoft System Center 2012 R2 Endpoint Protection
・Microsoft System Center 2012 Endpoint Protection
・Microsoft Security Essentials
■修正済みバージョン
・Microsoft Malware Protection Engine：Version 1.1.26040.8以降
・Microsoft Defender Antimalware Platform：Version 4.18.26040.7以降
同社はユーザーに対して、最新の「Microsoft Defender Antimalware Platform」と定義ファイルが正しくインストールされているか確認するよう勧めている。
本記事はアフィリエイトプログラムによる収益を得ている場合があります