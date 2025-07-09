Windows“緊急”レベルの脆弱性　アップデートで修正（2025年7月）

マイクロソフトは7月8日（現地時間）、Windowsの月例セキュリティー更新プログラム（2025年7月分）を公開した。「緊急」レベルの脆弱性も含まれており、特段の理由がなければ早期のアップデートが推奨される。
深刻度の高い主な脆弱性は以下のとおり。
■深刻度：緊急
リモートでコードの実行が可能
・Windows 11（24H2／23H2）
・Windows 10（22H2）
・Windows Server 2025（Server Core installationを含む）
・Windows Server 2022, 23H2（Server Core installationを含む）
・Windows Server 2019／2016 （Server Core installationを含む）
・Remote Desktop client for Windows Desktop
・Microsoft Office
・Microsoft SharePoint
・Microsoft SQL Server
■深刻度：重要
リモートでのコードの実行が可能
・Microsoft Azure
特権の昇格
・Microsoft Visual Studio
Windows OSに関しては、Windows Updateなどを通じて更新プログラ厶の適用が可能だ。
この記事の編集者は以下の記事をオススメしています
-
トピックスauひかり、連日各地でネットワーク障害
-
-