スクウェア・エニックスは1月15日、ニンテンドーeショップ／マイニンテンドーストア、PlayStation Storeにてダウンロード版タイトルがお買い得価格で購入できる「スクウェア・エニックス アルティメットセール ～January 2025～」を開催。開催期間は、2025年1月29日まで。

以下では、本セール対象タイトルを一部ピックアップして紹介。このほかにも人気タイトルがそろって参加するセールとなっているので、全参加タイトルは下記リンク、およびニンテンドーeショップ／マイニンテンドーストア、PlayStation Storeにて確認してほしい。

▽対象タイトル一覧掲載ページ

https://www.jp.square-enix.com/column/detail/0115SALE/

※タイトルにより開始日・終了日が異なる場合がございます。

※ご購入の際は販売価格がセール価格に変更されていることを確認のうえで、お買い求めください。

※セール価格は各ストア上にて直接ご確認ください。

タイトルピックアップ！

『STAR OCEAN -First Departure R- デジタルデラックス版』

PlayStation 4

70％オフ！

© SQUARE ENIX

Original version developed by tri-Ace Inc.

『アクトレイザー・ルネサンス』

PlayStation 4／Nintendo Switch

50％オフ！

© 1990, 2021 QUINTET/SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved.

© YUZO KOSHIRO

『Voice of Cards Trilogy + DLCセット』

PlayStation 4／Nintendo Switch

50％オフ！

© SQUARE ENIX

『DUNGEON ENCOUNTERS』

PlayStation 4／Nintendo Switch

60％オフ！

© SQUARE ENIX

Character Design: Ryoma Ito

『The DioField Chronicle デジタルデラックス エディション』

PlayStation 5／PlayStation 4／Nintendo Switch

60％オフ！

© 2022 SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved. © Silvertone, Inc.

『JUST CAUSE 3 GOLD EDITION』

PlayStation 4

70％オフ！

Just Cause 3 © 2015, 2016 Square Enix Ltd. All rights reserved. Developed by Avalanche Studios. Published by Square Enix Co., Ltd. Just Cause 3 and the Just Cause logo are trademarks of Square Enix Ltd. Square Enix and the Square Enix logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd.

『スターオーシャン 6 THE DIVINE FORCE - DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION - 』

PlayStation 5／PlayStation 4

60％オフ！

© SQUARE ENIX

Developed by tri-Ace Inc. CHARACTER DESIGN：akiman

『Just Cause 4 コンプリート・エディション』

PlayStation 4

80％オフ！

JUST CAUSE 4 © 2018 Square Enix Ltd. All rights reserved.

Developed by Avalanche Studios AB (Fatalist Production AB).

JUST CAUSE, SQUARE ENIX and the SQUARE ENIX logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Square Enix group of companies. AVALANCHE and the AVALANCHE logo are trademarks of Fatalist Entertainment AB. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

『アウトライダーズ PS4 & PS5』

PlayStation 5／PlayStation 4

50％オフ！

OUTRIDERS © 2020 Square Enix Limited. All rights reserved. Developed by PCF Group S.A. SQUARE ENIX and the SQUARE ENIX logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. OUTRIDERS is a registered trademark or trademark of Square Enix Ltd.