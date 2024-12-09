任天堂は12月9日、ニンテンドーeショップとマイニンテンドーストアにて、「Nintendo Switch インディーゲーム セール」を2024年12月13日～12月26日に開催すると発表。

期間中は「もう、勇者しない。」のキャッチコピーで有名なアンチRPG「moon」が50％オフとなるほか、農場ゲーム「Stardew Valley」が40％オフ、ポーカーとローグライクが融合したカードゲーム「Balatro」が10％オフになるなど、個性的な作品が10％～60％オフでお買い得に。

遊んでみたくなるインディーゲームがきっと見つかる！ この貴重なチャンスをお見逃しなく。ラインアップ一覧はマイニンテンドーストアの特設ページ、あるいはトピックスページを参照してほしい。

