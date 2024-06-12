このページの本文へ

いいねの数と、自分の投稿に対するいいねは引き続き閲覧できる

Xが「いいね」非公開に。他人の「いいね」は見られない、いいね？

2024年06月12日 16時00分更新

文● ASCII

これからは、他人の「いいね」を見ることはできない

　Xは6月12日（現地時間）、エンジニアリングチームのアカウント（@Engineering）を通じて、今週中にXの「いいね」の表示設定を変更することを明かした。

　「いいね」の数は従来通りポストに表示されるが、誰が「いいね」をしたのかは、投稿者しか見られなくなる。

　また自分がどの投稿に「いいね」をしたのかも、他人からは見えなくなる。

非表示にした理由について「プライバシー保護のため」　

　同社によれば、仕様変更の理由は「プライバシー保護のため」。エンジニアリング担当のHaofei氏は2024年5月、「いいね」に関して以下のようなポストをしており、これも理由のひとつと考えられそうだ。

　“公開状態の「いいね」は、誤った振る舞いを誘発する。たとえば、荒らしからの仕返しを怖がったり、自分のパブリックイメージを守るために「エッジの効いた」コンテンツに「いいね」をすることを思いとどまっている人はたくさんいる。

　間も無く、誰に見られるかを心配することなく「いいね」ができるようになる。「いいね」を押すほど、あなたの「おすすめ（For you）」アルゴリズムがよくなっていくことも忘れないで”

