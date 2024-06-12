Xが「いいね」非公開に。他人の「いいね」は見られない、いいね？

これからは、他人の「いいね」を見ることはできない
Xは6月12日（現地時間）、エンジニアリングチームのアカウント（@Engineering）を通じて、今週中にXの「いいね」の表示設定を変更することを明かした。
「いいね」の数は従来通りポストに表示されるが、誰が「いいね」をしたのかは、投稿者しか見られなくなる。
また自分がどの投稿に「いいね」をしたのかも、他人からは見えなくなる。
This week we’re making Likes private for everyone to better protect your privacy.— Engineering (@XEng) June 11, 2024
– You will still be able to see posts you have liked (but others cannot).
– Like count and other metrics for your own posts will still show up under notifications.
– You will no longer see who…
非表示にした理由について「プライバシー保護のため」
同社によれば、仕様変更の理由は「プライバシー保護のため」。エンジニアリング担当のHaofei氏は2024年5月、「いいね」に関して以下のようなポストをしており、これも理由のひとつと考えられそうだ。
“公開状態の「いいね」は、誤った振る舞いを誘発する。たとえば、荒らしからの仕返しを怖がったり、自分のパブリックイメージを守るために「エッジの効いた」コンテンツに「いいね」をすることを思いとどまっている人はたくさんいる。
間も無く、誰に見られるかを心配することなく「いいね」ができるようになる。「いいね」を押すほど、あなたの「おすすめ（For you）」アルゴリズムがよくなっていくことも忘れないで”
Yeah, we are making likes private.— Haofei (@wanghaofei) May 22, 2024
Public likes are incentivizing the wrong behavior. For example, many people feel discouraged from liking content that might be "edgy" in fear of retaliation from trolls, or to protect their public image.
Soon you’ll be able to like without… https://t.co/vPGllc4pB0