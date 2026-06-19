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Claude Code、誤って利用制限　影響ユーザーはリセット対応

2026年06月19日 17時05分更新

文● スミーレ（@sumire_kon）

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Claudeアプリのアイコン

　Anthropicは6月19日、「Claude Code Pro／Max」の一部ユーザーに、誤った使用制限が表示されるバグが起きていたことを公表した。同日11時50分現在、問題は解消している。

　Anthropicによると、対象となったユーザーは「Claude Code Pro／Max」契約者のおよそ3%で、メッセージ送信がブロックされたケースもあったという。

　同社は影響を受けた全てのユーザーに対して、5時間制限と週次制限のリセットを実施したと説明している。

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