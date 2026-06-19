Claude Code、誤って利用制限　影響ユーザーはリセット対応

Anthropicは6月19日、「Claude Code Pro／Max」の一部ユーザーに、誤った使用制限が表示されるバグが起きていたことを公表した。同日11時50分現在、問題は解消している。

Anthropicによると、対象となったユーザーは「Claude Code Pro／Max」契約者のおよそ3%で、メッセージ送信がブロックされたケースもあったという。

同社は影響を受けた全てのユーザーに対して、5時間制限と週次制限のリセットを実施したと説明している。

Earlier today, ~3% of Claude Code Max and Pro users hit a bug that showed an incorrect weekly usage limit, and in some cases blocked them from sending messages.



This is fixed, and we're resetting 5-hour and weekly limits for everyone affected. Apologies for the disruption.