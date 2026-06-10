マイクロソフト、Windowsなど”緊急”の脆弱性を修正　早急なアップデートを推奨（2026年6月）

マイクロソフトは6月9日、WindowsやOfficeなどを対象とした月例セキュリティー更新プログラム（2026年6月分）を公開した。悪用が確認された脆弱性も含まれていることから、同社は早急なアップデートの適用を勧めている。

深刻度の高い主な脆弱性は以下のとおり。

■深刻度：緊急

リモートでコードの実行が可能

・Windows 11（26H1／25H2／24H2／23H2）

・Windows Server 2025（Server Core installationを含む）

・Windows Server 2022（Server Core installationを含む）

・Windows Server 2019／2016 （Server Core installationを含む）

・Microsoft Office

・Microsoft SharePoint

・Microsoft Azure

■深刻度：重要

リモートでコードの実行が可能

・Remote Desktop client for Windows Desktop

・Microsoft Exchange Server

・Microsoft Defender for Endpoint for Mac

・Microsoft Malware Protection Engine

特権の昇格

・Microsoft .NET

・Microsoft Visual Studio

・Microsoft Dynamics 365