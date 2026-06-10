マイクロソフト、Windowsなど”緊急”の脆弱性を修正　早急なアップデートを推奨（2026年6月）

マイクロソフトは6月9日、WindowsやOfficeなどを対象とした月例セキュリティー更新プログラム（2026年6月分）を公開した。悪用が確認された脆弱性も含まれていることから、同社は早急なアップデートの適用を勧めている。
深刻度の高い主な脆弱性は以下のとおり。
■深刻度：緊急
リモートでコードの実行が可能
・Windows 11（26H1／25H2／24H2／23H2）
・Windows Server 2025（Server Core installationを含む）
・Windows Server 2022（Server Core installationを含む）
・Windows Server 2019／2016 （Server Core installationを含む）
・Microsoft Office
・Microsoft SharePoint
・Microsoft Azure
■深刻度：重要
リモートでコードの実行が可能
・Remote Desktop client for Windows Desktop
・Microsoft Exchange Server
・Microsoft Defender for Endpoint for Mac
・Microsoft Malware Protection Engine
特権の昇格
・Microsoft .NET
・Microsoft Visual Studio
・Microsoft Dynamics 365
Windows OSに関しては、Windows Updateなどを通じて更新プログラ厶の適用が可能だ。
本記事はアフィリエイトプログラムによる収益を得ている場合があります