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OpenAI、動画生成AI「Sora」提供終了　計算資源の“選択と集中”進める

2026年03月25日 12時05分更新

文● スミーレ（@sumire_kon）

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OpenAIのロゴ

　OpenAIは3月25日、動画生成AI「Sora」について、アプリとAPIの提供を終了する方針を同サービスの公式Xアカウントで公表した。

　提供終了までのスケジュールと生成した作品の保存方法については、近日中に改めて案内するとしている。

　3月25日現在、終了理由について同社から公式な発表はないが、一部の海外メディアは、開発資源を別分野に集中するための取り組みの一環と報じている。

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