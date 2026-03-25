OpenAI、動画生成AI「Sora」提供終了　計算資源の“選択と集中”進める

OpenAIは3月25日、動画生成AI「Sora」について、アプリとAPIの提供を終了する方針を同サービスの公式Xアカウントで公表した。
提供終了までのスケジュールと生成した作品の保存方法については、近日中に改めて案内するとしている。
We’re saying goodbye to the Sora app. To everyone who created with Sora, shared it, and built community around it: thank you. What you made with Sora mattered, and we know this news is disappointing.— Sora (@soraofficialapp) March 24, 2026
We’ll share more soon, including timelines for the app and API and details on…
3月25日現在、終了理由について同社から公式な発表はないが、一部の海外メディアは、開発資源を別分野に集中するための取り組みの一環と報じている。
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