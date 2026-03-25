OpenAI、動画生成AI「Sora」提供終了　計算資源の“選択と集中”進める

OpenAIは3月25日、動画生成AI「Sora」について、アプリとAPIの提供を終了する方針を同サービスの公式Xアカウントで公表した。

提供終了までのスケジュールと生成した作品の保存方法については、近日中に改めて案内するとしている。

We’re saying goodbye to the Sora app. To everyone who created with Sora, shared it, and built community around it: thank you. What you made with Sora mattered, and we know this news is disappointing.



We’ll share more soon, including timelines for the app and API and details on…