グーグル、すべてのスマホでAIと「ビデオ通話」可能に

2025年04月17日 13時05分更新

文● @sumire_kon

Geminiのロゴ

　グーグルは4月17日、同社の「Pixel 9」シリーズとサムスンの「Galaxy S25」限定で展開していたAI機能「Gemini Live」について、ほかのAndroidスマートフォンにも対応を拡大することを発表した。

　Gemini Liveは、音声を使い、より自然な会話形式で生成AIの「Gemini」を利用できる機能。単純な会話や質問、アイデア出しといった定番の作業に加えて、面接のリハーサルをしたり、ディスプレーやカメラからのデータを基に、ビデオ通話のような雰囲気で調べものを頼んだりすることも可能だ。

　同機能の利用には、Android版「Gemini」アプリが必要。グーグルでは今後数週間かけて、同アプリのユーザーに順次Gemini Liveを開放するとしている。

カテゴリートップへ

