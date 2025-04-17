グーグル、すべてのスマホでAIと「ビデオ通話」可能に

グーグルは4月17日、同社の「Pixel 9」シリーズとサムスンの「Galaxy S25」限定で展開していたAI機能「Gemini Live」について、ほかのAndroidスマートフォンにも対応を拡大することを発表した。
We’ve been hearing great feedback on Gemini Live with camera and screen share, so we decided to bring it to more people ✨— Google Gemini App (@GeminiApp) April 16, 2025
Starting today and over the coming weeks, we're rolling it out to *all* @Android users with the Gemini app. Enjoy!
PS If you don’t have the app yet,… https://t.co/dTsxLZLxNI
Gemini Liveは、音声を使い、より自然な会話形式で生成AIの「Gemini」を利用できる機能。単純な会話や質問、アイデア出しといった定番の作業に加えて、面接のリハーサルをしたり、ディスプレーやカメラからのデータを基に、ビデオ通話のような雰囲気で調べものを頼んだりすることも可能だ。
同機能の利用には、Android版「Gemini」アプリが必要。グーグルでは今後数週間かけて、同アプリのユーザーに順次Gemini Liveを開放するとしている。