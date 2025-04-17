グーグル、すべてのスマホでAIと「ビデオ通話」可能に

グーグルは4月17日、同社の「Pixel 9」シリーズとサムスンの「Galaxy S25」限定で展開していたAI機能「Gemini Live」について、ほかのAndroidスマートフォンにも対応を拡大することを発表した。

We’ve been hearing great feedback on Gemini Live with camera and screen share, so we decided to bring it to more people ✨



Starting today and over the coming weeks, we're rolling it out to *all* @Android users with the Gemini app. Enjoy!



PS If you don’t have the app yet,… https://t.co/dTsxLZLxNI