このページの本文へ

イーロン・マスク、会社でアップル製品を使用禁止に?　OpenAIとの連携に憤り

2024年06月11日 12時15分更新

文● 田口和裕

  • この記事をはてなブックマークに追加
  • シェア
  • 一覧
  • 本文印刷

　6月10日（現地時間）、世界開発者会議（WWDC24）の基調講演において発表されたアップルとOpenAIのパートナーシップについてイーロン・マスク氏がXで猛反発。「もしアップルがOpenAI（のプロダクト）をOSレベルで統合するのであれば、私の会社ではアップル製品を使用禁止にせざるを得ません」と強い言葉で非難している。

さっそくコミュニティーノートでたしなめられる

　アップルの発表後、マスク氏は「もしアップルがOpenAI（のプロダクト）をOSレベルで統合するのであれば、私の会社ではアップル製品を使用禁止にせざるを得ません。それは到底受け入れられないセキュリティ上の違反行為です」とXに投稿。

　「訪問者はアップル端末をドアで預け、ファラデーケージに収納されることになるでしょう」と続けている（ファラデーケージは電磁波を遮蔽する金属製の密閉ケースのこと）。

　その後、マスク氏は「アップルは自身でAIを作る知恵がないのに、なぜOpenAIがセキュリティとプライバシーを保護できると思っているのかまったく理解できない。アップルはOpenAIにデータを渡した時点で実際になにが起こっているのか分かっていない。彼らはユーザーを川に流している」と激しく非難。

　だが、さっそくユーザーによるコミュニティノートで「アップルは”Apple Intelligence”と呼ばれる独自の人工知能を作成しています。ChatGPTはApple Intelligenceの追加機能であり、”Siri”と”Writing Tools”に限定され、毎回の使用にユーザーの許可が必要となります」と指摘されている。

　なお、もちろんこの件についてサム・アルトマン、ティム・クック両CEOからの反応はない。

■関連サイト

カテゴリートップへ

この記事の編集者は以下の記事をオススメしています
ピックアップ