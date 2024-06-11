イーロン・マスク、会社でアップル製品を使用禁止に?　OpenAIとの連携に憤り

6月10日（現地時間）、世界開発者会議（WWDC24）の基調講演において発表されたアップルとOpenAIのパートナーシップについてイーロン・マスク氏がXで猛反発。「もしアップルがOpenAI（のプロダクト）をOSレベルで統合するのであれば、私の会社ではアップル製品を使用禁止にせざるを得ません」と強い言葉で非難している。

さっそくコミュニティーノートでたしなめられる

If Apple integrates OpenAI at the OS level, then Apple devices will be banned at my companies. That is an unacceptable security violation. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 10, 2024

アップルの発表後、マスク氏は「もしアップルがOpenAI（のプロダクト）をOSレベルで統合するのであれば、私の会社ではアップル製品を使用禁止にせざるを得ません。それは到底受け入れられないセキュリティ上の違反行為です」とXに投稿。

And visitors will have to check their Apple devices at the door, where they will be stored in a Faraday cage — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 10, 2024

「訪問者はアップル端末をドアで預け、ファラデーケージに収納されることになるでしょう」と続けている（ファラデーケージは電磁波を遮蔽する金属製の密閉ケースのこと）。

It’s patently absurd that Apple isn’t smart enough to make their own AI, yet is somehow capable of ensuring that OpenAI will protect your security & privacy!



Apple has no clue what’s actually going on once they hand your data over to OpenAI. They’re selling you down the river. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 10, 2024

その後、マスク氏は「アップルは自身でAIを作る知恵がないのに、なぜOpenAIがセキュリティとプライバシーを保護できると思っているのかまったく理解できない。アップルはOpenAIにデータを渡した時点で実際になにが起こっているのか分かっていない。彼らはユーザーを川に流している」と激しく非難。

だが、さっそくユーザーによるコミュニティノートで「アップルは”Apple Intelligence”と呼ばれる独自の人工知能を作成しています。ChatGPTはApple Intelligenceの追加機能であり、”Siri”と”Writing Tools”に限定され、毎回の使用にユーザーの許可が必要となります」と指摘されている。

very happy to be partnering with apple to integrate chatgpt into their devices later this year!



think you will really like it. — Sam Altman (@sama) June 10, 2024

なお、もちろんこの件についてサム・アルトマン、ティム・クック両CEOからの反応はない。