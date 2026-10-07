グーグル、画像生成AI「Nano Banana 2.1」発表　画像出力料金およそ半額

グーグルは10月6日、画像生成・編集AIの最新版「Nano Banana 2.1」をリリースした。「Nano Banana 2」の後継モデルで、高速性を保ちながら、画質や指示への忠実度などを改善した。
APIの画像出力料金も大幅に引き下げた。標準料金は1K画像が1枚0.0336ドル、2Kが0.0504ドル、4Kが0.0756ドル。Nano Banana 2からほぼ半額となっている。
最大14枚の参照画像を利用可能で、最大4人のキャラクターと10個の物体について一貫性を保てるという。Google検索や画像検索の結果を踏まえた画像生成も可能だ。
Nano Banana 2.1 is here! This upgraded version outperforms our previous models across the board, with notable leaps in: - visual design - mask-based editing - subject consistency - more natural-looking imagery Try it now in @GeminiApp, @GoogleAIStudio, and more. https://t.co/2BuwyVfKmS— Nano Banana 2.1 (@NanoBanana) October 6, 2026
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