OpenAI、Windows版「Codex」やっとリリース

2026年03月05日 16時25分更新

文● スミーレ（@sumire_kon）

Windows版「Codex」の動作イメージ

Microsoft Storeより

　OpenAIは3月4日、「Codex」のWindows版アプリをMicrosoft Storeで公開した。

　本バージョンでは、「複数のAIエージェントの並行操作」「長時間実行されるタスクの管理」「すべての差分の一ヵ所でのレビュー」といった機能を搭載。

　Windowsにネイティブ対応したサンドボックスを利用して、PowerShellのような実際のWindows開発環境でも、安全にエージェントを実行できるという。

　3月4日現在の対応OSは、「Windows 10」のバージョン19041.0以降。

　なお、macOS版のアプリは、2月の段階で一足先に公開されている。

