OpenAI、Windows版「Codex」やっとリリース

OpenAIは3月4日、「Codex」のWindows版アプリをMicrosoft Storeで公開した。
本バージョンでは、「複数のAIエージェントの並行操作」「長時間実行されるタスクの管理」「すべての差分の一ヵ所でのレビュー」といった機能を搭載。
Windowsにネイティブ対応したサンドボックスを利用して、PowerShellのような実際のWindows開発環境でも、安全にエージェントを実行できるという。
3月4日現在の対応OSは、「Windows 10」のバージョン19041.0以降。
The Codex app is now on Windows.— OpenAI Developers (@OpenAIDevs) March 4, 2026
Get the full Codex app experience on Windows with a native agent sandbox and support for Windows developer environments in PowerShell.https://t.co/Vw0pezFctGpic.twitter.com/gclqeLnFjr
なお、macOS版のアプリは、2月の段階で一足先に公開されている。