OpenAI、Windows版「Codex」やっとリリース

OpenAIは3月4日、「Codex」のWindows版アプリをMicrosoft Storeで公開した。

本バージョンでは、「複数のAIエージェントの並行操作」「長時間実行されるタスクの管理」「すべての差分の一ヵ所でのレビュー」といった機能を搭載。

Windowsにネイティブ対応したサンドボックスを利用して、PowerShellのような実際のWindows開発環境でも、安全にエージェントを実行できるという。

3月4日現在の対応OSは、「Windows 10」のバージョン19041.0以降。

The Codex app is now on Windows.



Get the full Codex app experience on Windows with a native agent sandbox and support for Windows developer environments in PowerShell.https://t.co/Vw0pezFctGpic.twitter.com/gclqeLnFjr