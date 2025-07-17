OpenAIの画像生成、めちゃ性能上がってる

OpenAIは7月17日、開発者向けの公式Xアカウントを通じて、APIを利用した画像生成機能を改善したことを明らかにした。

今回の変更では、画像内の顔やロゴ、細かいディティールなどを編集する際、これまでより画像の特徴を保持しやすくなるよう改善。ユーザーの指示により忠実な出力を実現した。

同社によると、例えばロゴを使ったマーケティング素材の作成や、人物の表情、ポーズ、服装の調整といった作業に対応できるという。

We've improved image generation in the API. Editing with faces, logos, and fine-grained details is now much higher fidelity with features preserved. 🔍



Edit specific objects, create marketing assets with your logo, or adjust facial expressions, poses, and outfits on people. pic.twitter.com/eMBNcXNr76