OpenAIの画像生成、めちゃ性能上がってる

2025年07月17日 12時20分更新

文● @sumire_kon

OpenAIのロゴ

　OpenAIは7月17日、開発者向けの公式Xアカウントを通じて、APIを利用した画像生成機能を改善したことを明らかにした。

　今回の変更では、画像内の顔やロゴ、細かいディティールなどを編集する際、これまでより画像の特徴を保持しやすくなるよう改善。ユーザーの指示により忠実な出力を実現した。

　同社によると、例えばロゴを使ったマーケティング素材の作成や、人物の表情、ポーズ、服装の調整といった作業に対応できるという。

カテゴリートップへ

