ChatGPT（GPT-4o）やたら媚びてきてウザったくなったため再調整

OpenAIのサム・アルトマンCEOは4月28日、自身のXアカウントを通じて、同社のAIモデル「GPT-4o」の性格の修正に取り組んでいることを明らかにした。同日から今週中にかけて、順次適用する予定。

同氏は本件について、GPT-4oは過去2回のアップデートにより、ユーザーに対して媚びへつらいすぎる、うっとうしい性格になってしまったと説明。可能な限り早く修正するよう、取り組んでいるという。

the last couple of GPT-4o updates have made the personality too sycophant-y and annoying (even though there are some very good parts of it), and we are working on fixes asap, some today and some this week.



at some point will share our learnings from this, it's been interesting.