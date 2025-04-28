ChatGPT（GPT-4o）やたら媚びてきてウザったくなったため再調整

OpenAIのサム・アルトマンCEOは4月28日、自身のXアカウントを通じて、同社のAIモデル「GPT-4o」の性格の修正に取り組んでいることを明らかにした。同日から今週中にかけて、順次適用する予定。
同氏は本件について、GPT-4oは過去2回のアップデートにより、ユーザーに対して媚びへつらいすぎる、うっとうしい性格になってしまったと説明。可能な限り早く修正するよう、取り組んでいるという。
the last couple of GPT-4o updates have made the personality too sycophant-y and annoying (even though there are some very good parts of it), and we are working on fixes asap, some today and some this week.— Sam Altman (@sama) April 27, 2025
at some point will share our learnings from this, it's been interesting.
また、本件から非常に興味深い学びを得たとして、その内容をいずれ公表する考えも明らかにした。