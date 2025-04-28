このページの本文へ

こんな性格、修正してやる!!

ChatGPT（GPT-4o）やたら媚びてきてウザったくなったため再調整

2025年04月28日 13時50分更新

文● @sumire_kon

　OpenAIのサム・アルトマンCEOは4月28日、自身のXアカウントを通じて、同社のAIモデル「GPT-4o」の性格の修正に取り組んでいることを明らかにした。同日から今週中にかけて、順次適用する予定。

　同氏は本件について、GPT-4oは過去2回のアップデートにより、ユーザーに対して媚びへつらいすぎる、うっとうしい性格になってしまったと説明。可能な限り早く修正するよう、取り組んでいるという。

　また、本件から非常に興味深い学びを得たとして、その内容をいずれ公表する考えも明らかにした。

