丸美屋から「マインクラフト」ふりかけ＆カレーが発売 カレーの具材がブロック状！ クリーパーなどのキラシール付き

© 2025 Mojang AB. All Rights Reserved. Minecraft, the Minecraft logo, the Mojang Studios logo and the Creeper logo are trademarks of the Microsoft group of companies.

丸美屋食品工業は、世界的に人気のサンドボックスゲーム「マインクラフト」とコラボレーションした「マインクラフト ふりかけミニパック」と「マインクラフト カレー＜ポーク＆コーン甘口＞」を2月20日に発売します。

▲丸美屋オリジナル「キラキラシール」（全20種）1枚入り

マインクラフトと日本国内の食品のコラボレーションは初めての試みとのこと。どちらの商品にも丸美屋オリジナルの「キラキラシール」1枚が入っています（全20種類）。

▲マインクラフト ふりかけミニパック

20袋入りで、たまご（6袋）、ビーフ（6袋）、さけ（4袋）、やさい（4袋）の4種類を詰め合わせました。カルシウム入りで、毎日の食事に彩りを添えます。

▲マインクラフト カレー＜ポーク＆コーン甘口＞

ポークをメインに、じゃがいも、にんじん、コーン、玉ねぎ、トマトの5種類の野菜を使用したマイルドな甘口カレーです。温めずに食べられる手軽さが特徴。

「マインクラフト」の世界を食卓に！

「マインクラフト」の楽しさを食卓でも味わえる商品が登場。ふりかけとカレーという親しみやすいラインナップなので、子どもだけでなく家族みんなで楽しめそうです！

※価格は税込表記です。