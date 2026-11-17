米気象専門チャンネルのThe Weather Channelは11月16日（米国時間）、Rockstar Gamesの新作「Grand Theft Auto VI」の天候表現をXで紹介した。舞台となる架空の州「レオニダ」の天気予報に見立て、Rockstarが提供した6枚のゲーム画面を公開した。

レオニダはフロリダ州をモデルにした地域。サウス・オーシャン・ビーチに海から霧が入り込む場面や、レオニダ・キーズの道路で豪雨により見通しが悪くなる場面がある。海辺の店「ラスティ・アンカー」付近では、熱帯暴風雨で波立つ海の向こうに稲妻が走っていた。

Rockstarで照明・描画を担当するオーウェン・シェパード氏は、場所ごとに変化する天候を表現するため、ゲーム内の仕組みを作り直したと説明。澄んだ青空から高くそびえる積乱雲まで描いているという。海岸や湿地など、訪れる場所ごとの違いを見せるのが狙いだ。

「Grand Theft Auto VI」は11月19日にPlayStation 5とXbox Series X|Sで発売予定。

Nobody knows weather like we do. That’s why @rockstargames gave us an exclusive look at the forecast for Leonida and the dynamic weather in GTAVI.



“Grand Theft Auto VI takes place in Leonida – a fictional world inspired by modern-day Florida, a landscape with one of the most unpredictable weather systems in the US. To match the fidelity of all aspects of what is the deepest, most immersive take on the Grand Theft Auto series yet, we had to completely reimagine our in-game weather systems to feel more localized, persistent, and above all dynamic. Weather can range with everything from clear blue skies to towering vertiginous cumulonimbus clouds, grounding players in a world through weather we hope Florida locals - and new visitors to Leonida - can appreciate.” – Owen Shepherd, VP of Art: Light and Rendering, Rockstar Games.



Welcome to Leonida. 🌴