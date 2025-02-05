アップル「AppleCare+」サブスクのみになる可能性

ブルームバーグのマーク・ガーマン記者は2月3日、アップルが「AppleCare+」の買い切り版を一部の販売ルートで廃止する予定であると、自身のXアカウントに投稿した。

AppleCare+はiPhoneやMacといったアップル製品を対象とした、同社公式の有料サービス。月額または年額のサブスクリプション型と、有効期限付きの買い切り型が用意されており、加入者は保証期間の延長や修理料金の割引といった特典を受けられる。

同氏によると、アップルは2月上旬から、実店舗またはデバイスから購入可能なプランをサブスクリプション型に統一。買い切り型はオンラインストアのみの扱いに変更するという。

A notable change coming to AppleCare+ next week: Apple is dropping the 2-3 year pay in advance option at physical retail stores and on devices and will only offer monthly and annual subscriptions. You’ll still be able to get those multi-year plans on the online store.