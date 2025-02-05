このページの本文へ

アップル「AppleCare+」サブスクのみになる可能性

2025年02月05日 16時30分更新

文● @sumire_kon

アップルのロゴ

　ブルームバーグのマーク・ガーマン記者は2月3日、アップルが「AppleCare+」の買い切り版を一部の販売ルートで廃止する予定であると、自身のXアカウントに投稿した。

　AppleCare+はiPhoneやMacといったアップル製品を対象とした、同社公式の有料サービス。月額または年額のサブスクリプション型と、有効期限付きの買い切り型が用意されており、加入者は保証期間の延長や修理料金の割引といった特典を受けられる。

　同氏によると、アップルは2月上旬から、実店舗またはデバイスから購入可能なプランをサブスクリプション型に統一。買い切り型はオンラインストアのみの扱いに変更するという。

　なお、変更の対象となる具体的な地域名に関しては、言及していない。

