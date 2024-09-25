このページの本文へ

ChatGPTが人間のようにしゃべる新機能、ついに正式スタート

2024年09月25日 05時30分更新

文● G.Raymond　編集●ASCII

　OpenAIは9月24日、ChatGPTの高度な音声機能「Advanced Voice Mode」をすべてのPlusユーザーとTeamユーザー向けに提供開始すると発表した。より自然で感情豊かな会話が可能になり、ユーザーの感情を読み取って応答することができる。

　サム・アルトマンCEOもXで、「高度な音声モードの展開が本日から始まります！（1週間かけて完了する予定です）待つ価値があったと思っていただけることを願っています」とコメントした。

　高度な音声機能は、2024年7月に一部の有料ユーザー向けにアルファ版として提供が開始されていた。今回の発表により、すべての有料ユーザーがこの機能にアクセスできるようになる。

　OpenAIによると、ユーザーからのフィードバックを基に、カスタム指示やメモリー機能の追加、5つの新しい音声の導入、アクセントの改善などが施された。また、50以上の言語で「遅れてごめんなさい」と言えるようになっているという。

　ただし、EUや英国、スイス、アイスランド、ノルウェー、リヒテンシュタインではまだ利用できない。対象となるユーザーには、アプリ内で通知が表示されるとのこと。

　まだ無料版のユーザーは使用できないが、AIと人間のコミュニケーションをより身近なものにする重要な一歩となりそうだ。

 

