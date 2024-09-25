ChatGPTが人間のようにしゃべる新機能、ついに正式スタート

OpenAIは9月24日、ChatGPTの高度な音声機能「Advanced Voice Mode」をすべてのPlusユーザーとTeamユーザー向けに提供開始すると発表した。より自然で感情豊かな会話が可能になり、ユーザーの感情を読み取って応答することができる。

サム・アルトマンCEOもXで、「高度な音声モードの展開が本日から始まります！（1週間かけて完了する予定です）待つ価値があったと思っていただけることを願っています」とコメントした。

高度な音声機能は、2024年7月に一部の有料ユーザー向けにアルファ版として提供が開始されていた。今回の発表により、すべての有料ユーザーがこの機能にアクセスできるようになる。

OpenAIによると、ユーザーからのフィードバックを基に、カスタム指示やメモリー機能の追加、5つの新しい音声の導入、アクセントの改善などが施された。また、50以上の言語で「遅れてごめんなさい」と言えるようになっているという。

ただし、EUや英国、スイス、アイスランド、ノルウェー、リヒテンシュタインではまだ利用できない。対象となるユーザーには、アプリ内で通知が表示されるとのこと。

まだ無料版のユーザーは使用できないが、AIと人間のコミュニケーションをより身近なものにする重要な一歩となりそうだ。

Advanced Voice is rolling out to all Plus and Team users in the ChatGPT app over the course of the week.



While you’ve been patiently waiting, we’ve added Custom Instructions, Memory, five new voices, and improved accents.



It can also say “Sorry I’m late” in over 50 languages. pic.twitter.com/APOqqhXtDg — OpenAI (@OpenAI) September 24, 2024

advanced voice mode rollout starts today! (will be completed over the course of the week)



hope you think it was worth the wait 🥺🫶 https://t.co/rEWZzNFERQ — Sam Altman (@sama) September 24, 2024

If you are a Plus or Team user, you will see a notification in the app when you have access to Advanced Voice. pic.twitter.com/65IRLxXBwq — OpenAI (@OpenAI) September 24, 2024

Meet the five new voices. pic.twitter.com/F9BOUaJqG1 — OpenAI (@OpenAI) September 24, 2024

Set Custom Instructions for Advanced Voice. pic.twitter.com/CS79V9QL3a — OpenAI (@OpenAI) September 24, 2024