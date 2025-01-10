ロス火災、アップルが寄付表明

アップルのティム・クックCEOは1月9日、米国ロサンゼルスで発生した大規模な山火事を受け、被害者と現地の復旧活動の支援を目的とした寄付を実施することを自身のXアカウントで明らかにした。

同氏は山火事の被害に心を痛めるとともに、対応にあたった消防・救急隊員などに感謝する内容をポスト。その末尾で、被災地への寄付を表明している。

The devastation caused by the fires in Los Angeles is heartbreaking. Thank you to the incredible firefighters, first responders, and all those assisting for your heroic efforts. Apple will be donating to support the victims and recovery efforts on the ground. https://t.co/9ry0olSQFh