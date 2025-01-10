このページの本文へ

ロス火災、アップルが寄付表明

2025年01月10日 12時30分更新

文● @sumire_kon

　アップルのティム・クックCEOは1月9日、米国ロサンゼルスで発生した大規模な山火事を受け、被害者と現地の復旧活動の支援を目的とした寄付を実施することを自身のXアカウントで明らかにした。

　同氏は山火事の被害に心を痛めるとともに、対応にあたった消防・救急隊員などに感謝する内容をポスト。その末尾で、被災地への寄付を表明している。

　アップルはこれまでも、災害発生時に寄付などの支援をしており、今回の対応もそれに準ずるものとみられる。

カテゴリートップへ

この記事の編集者は以下の記事をオススメしています

