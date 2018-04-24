このページの本文へ

超小型スマホ「Jelly Pro」次期モデルのタフネス機は、8コアCPUに2000mAhバッテリー！

2018年04月24日 16時45分更新

文● 二子／ASCII編集部

　技適取得で国内でも話題のUnihertzの超小型スマホ「Jelly Pro」。その次期モデルがタフネスモデルと公表されたことは、昨日レポートしたばかりだが、同社公式Twitterでスペック案が掲載されている。

　「Atom」という名称が見られる同機は、CPUがオクタコアに、メインメモリーは4GB、バッテリー容量も2000mAhと、平均的なミドルクラスのスマホ並みに強化されるアイデアがあるようだ。ここまで性能アップしているとなると、本体サイズが大幅に大きくなっているのかと思いきや、ユーザーへのリプライで同サイズであることも示唆している。今後の続報に期待が持てそうだ。


