超小型スマホ「Jelly Pro」次期モデルのタフネス機は、8コアCPUに2000mAhバッテリー！

技適取得で国内でも話題のUnihertzの超小型スマホ「Jelly Pro」。その次期モデルがタフネスモデルと公表されたことは、昨日レポートしたばかりだが、同社公式Twitterでスペック案が掲載されている。
Soooooo many great ideas for the next "small" thing! Here are some improvements of the new generation. Are these what you want?— Unihertz (@Unihertz) 2018年4月24日
Keep sharing your ideas with us and stay in touch! More details coming soon!#Unihertz #thenextsmallthing #kickstarter pic.twitter.com/MzzhrrKbRj
「Atom」という名称が見られる同機は、CPUがオクタコアに、メインメモリーは4GB、バッテリー容量も2000mAhと、平均的なミドルクラスのスマホ並みに強化されるアイデアがあるようだ。ここまで性能アップしているとなると、本体サイズが大幅に大きくなっているのかと思いきや、ユーザーへのリプライで同サイズであることも示唆している。今後の続報に期待が持てそうだ。