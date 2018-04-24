超小型スマホ「Jelly Pro」次期モデルのタフネス機は、8コアCPUに2000mAhバッテリー！

技適取得で国内でも話題のUnihertzの超小型スマホ「Jelly Pro」。その次期モデルがタフネスモデルと公表されたことは、昨日レポートしたばかりだが、同社公式Twitterでスペック案が掲載されている。

Soooooo many great ideas for the next "small" thing! Here are some improvements of the new generation. Are these what you want?

Keep sharing your ideas with us and stay in touch! More details coming soon!#Unihertz #thenextsmallthing #kickstarter pic.twitter.com/MzzhrrKbRj