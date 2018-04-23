超小型スマホ「Jelly Pro」のUnihertz、次は超小型なタフネススマホを予告

クラウドファンディング発で、2.45型液晶を搭載した超小型スマホ「Jelly Pro」をリリースし、国内技適取得＆Amazon.co.jpでの直販も話題のUnihertz社が、今度は最小クラスのタフネススマホを次期製品としてリリースすると、同社公式Twitter上で告知している。

Hey!

After the Huge Success of Jelly Kickstarter Launch last year, we have been designing the new small thing and it will be launched in June.

All Jelly Fans will get Exclusive discount in your Kickstarter pre-orders!!!

Imagine what the Next Product would be?

