超小型スマホ「Jelly Pro」のUnihertz、次は超小型なタフネススマホを予告

2018年04月23日 20時10分更新

文● 二子／ASCII編集部

　クラウドファンディング発で、2.45型液晶を搭載した超小型スマホ「Jelly Pro」をリリースし、国内技適取得＆Amazon.co.jpでの直販も話題のUnihertz社が、今度は最小クラスのタフネススマホを次期製品としてリリースすると、同社公式Twitter上で告知している。

　ティザー画像を見る限り、Jelly Proと同じスタイルで、他社のラグド系スマホとも近い、強固そうな筐体になっていることがわかる。詳しくは6月に発表予定で、Kickstarter上での割引価格での予約受付が行なわれる模様。


