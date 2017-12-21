アップルiPhone性能劣化問題にコメント

撮影：John Karakatsanis

iPhone 6sの動きが悪くなったらバッテリーを変えるとよさそうだ。

9日、iPhone 6sのバッテリーを新調したらパフォーマンスが上がったという海外掲示板Redditの記事が注目を集めた。ベンチマークソフトGeekbench開発元は18日、複数ユーザーのベンチマーク結果から内容を検証し、アップルはバッテリーが古くなったiPhoneのパフォーマンスをiOSのバージョンに応じて意図的に落としていると結論づけた。アップルは21日、米国現地メディアの取材に応じて一連の騒動に対し、検証内容を否定しない以下の公式声明を出している。

12/9 PSA: iPhone slow? Try replacing your battery!(Reddit)

12/18 iPhone Performance and Battery Age (Geekbench)

「私たちの目標は、全体的なパフォーマンスとデバイスの寿命を延ばすなど、お客様に最高のエクスペリエンスを提供することです。リチウムイオンバッテリは、寒い状態ではバッテリ電流が少なくなるか、バッテリの充電が遅くなるか、経時的にピーク電流が流れにくくなり、デバイスが予期せずシャットダウンして電子部品を保護する可能性があります」

「昨年、私たちはiPhone 6、iPhone 6s、iPhone SEのための機能をリリースしました。瞬間的なピークを滑らかにするには、これらの状態でデバイスが予期せずシャットダウンするのを防ぐ必要があります。私たちは今、iOS 11.2を搭載したiPhone 7にその機能を拡張し、今後、他の製品のサポートを追加する予定です」（訳：Google）

Our goal is to deliver the best experience for customers, which includes overall performance and prolonging the life of their devices. Lithium-ion batteries become less capable of supplying peak current demands when in cold conditions, have a low battery charge or as they age over time, which can result in the device unexpectedly shutting down to protect its electronic components.

Last year we released a feature for iPhone 6, iPhone 6s and iPhone SE to smooth out the instantaneous peaks only when needed to prevent the device from unexpectedly shutting down during these conditions. We’ve now extended that feature to iPhone 7 with iOS 11.2, and plan to add support for other products in the future.

ツイートする

カテゴリートップへ

この記事の編集者は以下の記事をオススメしています