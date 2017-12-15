開発者ポリシー違反とのこと： Twitter開発者凍結 Togetterも利用不可に 文● 盛田 諒（Ryo Morita）

画像：アオヤマ ミントさん提供

12月13日深夜からTwitter開発者アカウントの凍結が相次いでいる。

凍結された開発者宛てに送られてきたメールによれば、凍結の理由は開発者ポリシー違反。複数のアプリで同じ目的のためにAPIを使っていたことなどが理由だという。マストドンサーバー「mstdn.jp」運営者ぬるかる（nullkal）さんもアカウントを凍結されていた（現在は異議申し立てのち凍結解除）。

おなじく14日深夜には、Twitterまとめサービス「Togetter」によるTwitterのAPI利用も凍結された。現在利用者の新規ログインができず、ログインしている場合でもツイートの取得ができず、利用できない状態になっている。

Togetter開発者のアオヤマ ミントさん（MintoAoyama）によれば「アプリケーションをサンプルで試しに作ってみたくらいの方も凍結被害にあっています。もう1年くらいはアプリを動かしていないのに対象になったという話も聞きました。2つ以上アプリを作っていると凍結対象になるのでは」。

現在ツイッター社にも取材中。

【凍結されたアカウント宛に送られてきたメール】



This is a policy violation notification from Twitter Platform Operations. Multiple applications registered to your Twitter accounts have been found in violation of the Developer Agreement and Policy, including:



Developer Agreement: Sections II.A.3, II.A.5



Developer Policy: Sections I.F.5.a



These applications and API keys are permanently suspended. Pursuant to Section V of the Developer Agreement, you must immediately cease using and delete all Twitter data that you have acquired via these applications and API keys. Further, the license granted to you under Section I.B. of the Developer Agreement is hereby suspended.



Regards,



Twitter Platform Operations

