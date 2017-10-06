このページの本文へ

ジョブズ思い出して アップルCEO

2017年10月06日 11時45分更新

　10月5日はスティーブ・ジョブズ氏の命日。アップル ティム・クックCEOが現地時間5日に「今日はスティーブのことを思い出してほしい。彼はまだわたしたちとともにいて、わたしたちを鼓舞してくれる。『すばらしいものをつくり、提供することで（Make something wonderful, and put it out there）』」とツイートしている。括弧内の言葉は、スティーブ・ジョブズ氏が従業員に語ったもの。スティーブ・ジョブズ・シアターのオープニングスピーチでも引用されていた。

（全文）There's lots of ways to be as a person, and some people express their deep appreciation in different ways. But one of the ways that I believe people express their appreciation to the rest of humanity is to make someth ing wonderful and put it out there. And you never meet the people, you never shake their hands, you never hear their story or tell yours. But somehow in the act of making something with a great deal of care and love, something's transmitted there. And it's a way of expressing to the rest of our species, our deep appreciation. So we need to be true to who we are. And remember what's really important to us. That's what's going to keep Apple, Apple: is if we keep us, us.


