Make something wonderful, and put it out there ジョブズ思い出して アップルCEO 文● G. Raymond

シェア

ツイートする 一覧







Remembering Steve today. Still with us, still inspiring us. “Make something wonderful, and put it out there.” pic.twitter.com/7aOCPkwU0U — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) 2017年10月5日

10月5日はスティーブ・ジョブズ氏の命日。アップル ティム・クックCEOが現地時間5日に「今日はスティーブのことを思い出してほしい。彼はまだわたしたちとともにいて、わたしたちを鼓舞してくれる。『すばらしいものをつくり、提供することで（Make something wonderful, and put it out there）』」とツイートしている。括弧内の言葉は、スティーブ・ジョブズ氏が従業員に語ったもの。スティーブ・ジョブズ・シアターのオープニングスピーチでも引用されていた。

（全文）There's lots of ways to be as a person, and some people express their deep appreciation in different ways. But one of the ways that I believe people express their appreciation to the rest of humanity is to make someth ing wonderful and put it out there. And you never meet the people, you never shake their hands, you never hear their story or tell yours. But somehow in the act of making something with a great deal of care and love, something's transmitted there. And it's a way of expressing to the rest of our species, our deep appreciation. So we need to be true to who we are. And remember what's really important to us. That's what's going to keep Apple, Apple: is if we keep us, us.

ツイートする

カテゴリートップへ

この記事の編集者は以下の記事をオススメしています