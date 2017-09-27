2020年リリース予定 ダイソン電気自動車参入 文● 盛田 諒（Ryo Morita）

Image from Dyson

掃除機のダイソンが電気自動車の開発を表明しました。2020年リリース予定、すでに400人以上のチームを作っており、10億ポンド（約1450億円）を投じる準備があるということ。創業者のジェームズ・ダイソンさんが9月26日、社員宛に送ったステートメントを公式アカウントがツイッターでシェアしています。

ステートメントによれば、開発をはじめたのはなんと27年前、1990年のこと。ディーゼルエンジンの排気から煤（すす）をとりのぞくためのサイクロンフィルターの開発をはじめたそうです。1993年にはプロトタイプができましたが、当時は歓迎されることなく、結果、プロジェクトは中止となりました。

今年2月にダイソンのシンガポール工場を訪れたとき、同行していた記者の1人がジェームズ・ダイソンさんに「モーター、ロボティクス、バッテリーがあれば、人か荷物を載せられる自動運転の何かができるのでは？」とたずねたことがありました。そのときは笑って答えてくれませんでしたが、やっぱり作っていたんですね。

というか、むしろ、いままでの掃除機や扇風機やドライヤーなどは、電気自動車に再参入するタイミングを虎視眈々と狙いながらつくりつづけてきたともいえそうです。もし電気自動車が作られるとしたら、シンガポールの完全にロボット化された製造ラインで開発されることになるのでしょうかね。いずれにせよ、楽しみです。

ジェームズ・ダイソンさん（今年2月撮影）。言ってよね

原文：

ダイソンの考える電気自動車について

私、ジェームズ ダイソンは、1988年に米国国立労働安全衛生研究所が発表した、ディーゼルエンジンからの排気ガスと実験用マウスおよびラットの早期死亡を関連付ける論文を読みました。1990年3月には私が発足したダイソンのチームは、自動車の排気システムに取り付け可能な粒子状物質を捕集するサイクロンフィルターの開発に着手しました。

1993年までに実用レベルの試作品を複数開発し、イギリスの『ブルー・ピーター（Blue Peter）』というテレビ番組において、初期段階の試作品が紹介されました。その後もチームは開発作業に邁進し、より高度な技術開発に取り組みました。

当時の自動車業界では、集めたすすの処理が大きな問題だと考えられていましたが、ダイソン社のディーゼル排気ガス捕集装置に対する関心は低く、プロジェクトの継続を中止せざるをえないという結果となりました。実際にすすを吸い込む程度なら、ということにはならないはずなのですが、残念な結果となりました。

その頃から世界各国の政府が、補助金や助成金を出し「クリーンディーゼル」エンジンの採用を奨励するようになりました。ディーゼルエンジンがクリーンであるというのは矛盾した表現であるにも関わらずに、です。大手の自動車メーカーは、クリーンエア規制を巧みに回避し免れてきました。その結果、現在先進国・途上国いずれの都市も、スモッグを吐き出す車やトラック、バスで溢れかえっています。これは他者が見逃してきた問題だと、私は考えます。

その間も一貫して私が目指してきたのは、世界的な大気汚染問題の解決策を見出すことです。数年前、自動車メーカーがその姿勢を変えようとしないことに気付き、私は新たなバッテリー技術の開発にダイソンとして力を注ぐことを決めました。電気自動車開発こそが大気汚染問題の解決策だと信じたからです。ダイソンは継続的にイノベーションの研究開発に取り組んできました。最新のデジタルモーターやエネルギー貯蔵システムは、ダイソン スーパーソニック ヘアードライヤーやコードレス掃除機の動力源となっています。さらに流体力学やHVACシステムの分野での絶え間ない技術革新により、扇風機、ファンヒーター、空気清浄機能付などの空調家電製品が生まれています。

今ダイソンは、私たちが作り上げてきた様々な技術を用いて一つの製品を生み出す機会を手にしています。排気管にフィルターを使用しガスに含まれる有害物質を取り除くのではなく、排気ガス自体を問題とみなし、それを解決する力が現在のダイソンにはあるのです。そして今日私は、ダイソンが2020年の発売開始を目指し、バッテリー式電気自動車の開発を開始しているということを、皆さんに直接お伝えしたいと思います。

既にダイソンの優れたエンジニア達に加え、自動車業界出身の優秀な、新たなダイソン社員を集めた特別チームの編成が開始しています。現時点で400名を超えるチームですが、引き続き積極的に人材の雇用を進めていきます。私は、このプロジェクトに対し、10億ポンド（約1450億円）以上を投資します。

今後、本プロジェクトはよりスピードをもって展開していく予定ですが、現時点では本件に関する、更なる情報の共有、公開の予定はありません。自動車業界における新しい技術開発の競争は熾烈なため、ダイソンが取り組む電気自動車に関わる秘密保持は鉄壁である必要があります。

キングス・カレッジ・ロンドン調査によると、大気汚染への長期的な暴露により早く命を落とす人は、ロンドン市内で毎年9,500人にのぼります。そして世界保健機関(WHO)は、「大気汚染への暴露を原因とする死亡者数は、2012年に世界中で約700万人であり、全死亡者数の8分の1を占める」と報告しています。この世界最大の環境へのリスクの解決策を提示することは、ダイソンの使命です。より良い世界をもたらすと期待できるダイソンの今後問題解決の全貌に関しては、来るべき時期に皆さんに共有したいと考えており、私自身もその日を心から楽しみにしています。

ジェームズ ダイソン

A Dyson EV

In 1988 I read a paper by the UN national institute for occupational safety and health, linking the exhaust from diesel engines to premature death in laboratory mice and rats. In March 1990 a team at Dyson began work on a cyclonic filter that could be fitted on a vehicle's exhaust system to trap particulates.

By 1993 we had developed several working prototypes and showed an early iteration to british television programme Blue Peter. The team went to develop a much more sophisticated technology.

To our chogrin, nobody at the time was interested in employing our diesel exhaust capture system and we stopped the project. The industry said that 'disposing' of the collected soot was too much of a problem! better to breathe it in?

In the period since, governments around the world have encouraged the adoption of oxymoronically designated 'clean diesel' engines through subsideies and grants. Major auto manufactures have circumvented and duped clean air regulations. as a result, developed and developing cities are full of smog-belching cars, lorries and buses. It is a problem that others are ignoring.

Throughout, it has remained my ambition to find a solution to the global problem of air pollution. Some years ago, observing that automotive firms were not changing theire spots, I committed the company to develop new battery technologies. I believed that electrically powered vehicles would solve the vehicle pollution problem. Dyson carried on innovationg. The latest digital motors and energy storage systems power the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer and cord-free vacuum line. We've relentlessly in fluid dynamics and HVAC systems to build our fans, heaters and purifers.

At this moment, we finally have the opportunity to bring all our technologies together into a single product. Rather than filtering emissions at the exhaust pipe, today we have the ability to solve it at the source. So I wanted you to hear it direcly from me: Dyson has begun work on a battery electric vehicle, due to be launched by 2020.

We've started building an exceptional team that combines top Dyson engineers with talented individuals from the automotive industry. The team is already over 400 strong, and we are recruiting oggressively. I'm committed to investing 2 billion euro on this endeavour.

The project will grow quickly from here but at this stage we will not release any information. Competion for new technology in the automotive industry is fierce and we must do everything we can to keep the specifics of our vehicle confidential.

In London, nearly 9500 people die early each year due to long-term exposure to air pollution according to a study carried out by researches of King's Collage London. The World Health Organisation reports "in 2012 around 7 million people died - one in eight of total global deahes - as a result of air pollution exposure". It is our obligation to offer a solution to the world's largest single environmental risk. I look forward to showing you all what I hope will be something quite unique and better, in due course!

James

※訂正：ステートメントの予定投資額に誤りがあったとダイソンから連絡を受け、訂正しています。

