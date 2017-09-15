アップルiPhone予約受付準備中

アップルオンラインストアが「しばらくお待ちください」（We'll be back）で準備中に。本日9月15日16時1分からiPhone 8、iPhone 8 Plus、Apple Watch Series 3、Apple TV 4Kの予約受付を開始する。
●9月15日予約受付開始
iPhone 8
64GB 7万8800円
256GB 9万5800円
iPhone 8 Plus
64GB 8万9800円
256GB 10万6800円
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS
38mm 3万6800円
42mm 3万9800円
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS＋セルラー
38mm 4万5800円
42mm 4万8800円
Apple TV 4K
32GB 1万9800円
64GB 2万1800円
●スケジュール
9月15日
iPhone 8、iPhone 8 Plus予約受付開始
Apple TV予約受付開始
Apple Watch予約受付開始
9月20日 iOS 11配信開始
9月22日
iPhone 8、iPhone 8 Plus発売
Apple TV発売
Apple Watch発売
10月27日 iPhone X予約受付開始
11月3日 iPhone X発売