「Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition」発売、6つの追加コンテンツ収録

「Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition」

ベセスダ・ソフトワークス／ゼニマックス・アジアは9月12日、「Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition」を、PlayStation 4（パッケージ販売のみ）／Xbox One向け（ダウンロード販売のみ）に発売すると発表した。9月28日に発売予定で、価格はどちらも5980円（税別、以下同）。また、同日にFallout 4の新価格版（PlayStation 4向け、パッケージ販売のみ）も発売予定で、こちらの価格は2800円。

Fallout 4: Game of the Year Editionは、ゲーム本編に加え6つの追加コンテンツ「Automatron」「Wasteland Workshop」「Far Harbor」「Contraptions Workshop」「Vault-Tec Workshop」「Nuka-World」を収録（追加コンテンツのダウンロードにはインターネット環境が必要）する。

Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition

発売日：9月28日

価格：5980円（税別）

対応ハード：PlayStation 4（パッケージ販売のみ）／Xbox One（DL販売のみ）

対応言語：日本語音声・日本語字幕／英語音声・英語字幕

対象年齢：18歳以上（CERO Z）

Fallout 4（新価格版）

発売日：9月28日

価格：2800円（税別）

対応ハード：PlayStation 4（パッケージ販売のみ）

対応言語：日本語音声・日本語字幕／英語音声・英語字幕

対象年齢：18歳以上（CERO Z）

© 2017 Bethesda Softworks LLC, a ZeniMax Media company. Bethesda, Bethesda Softworks, Bethesda Game Studios, ZeniMax, Pip-Boy, Vault-Tec and related logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of ZeniMax Media Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Fallout, Vault Boy and related logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Bethesda Softworks LLC in the U.S. and/or other countries. All Rights Reserved.

