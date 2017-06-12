Fallout 4 VRはVIVE対応で10月、DOOM VFRはPSVRとVIVE対応で2017年内発売
「Fallout 4 VR」と「DOOM VFR」のゲームプレー動画がBethesda E3 Showcaseで公開
2017年06月12日 15時50分更新
|「Bethesda E3 Showcase」で「Fallout 4 VR」と「DOOM VFR」のゲームプレー映像を公開
ベセスダ・ソフトワークスは6月11日（現地時間）、「E3 2017」に先駆けて開催したカンファレンス「Bethesda E3 Showcase」で「Fallout 4 VR」と「DOOM VFR」のゲームプレー映像を公開した。
Fallout 4 VRは、ヘッドマウントディスプレー「HTC VIVE」に対応するPC版を10月に、DOOM VFRはPlayStation VR版とHTC VIVE対応のPC版を2017年内に発売予定だ。
|DOOM VFR
|Fallout 4 VR
