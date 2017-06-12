Fallout 4 VRはVIVE対応で10月、DOOM VFRはPSVRとVIVE対応で2017年内発売 「Fallout 4 VR」と「DOOM VFR」のゲームプレー動画がBethesda E3 Showcaseで公開 文● 八尋／ASCII

「Bethesda E3 Showcase」で「Fallout 4 VR」と「DOOM VFR」のゲームプレー映像を公開

ベセスダ・ソフトワークスは6月11日（現地時間）、「E3 2017」に先駆けて開催したカンファレンス「Bethesda E3 Showcase」で「Fallout 4 VR」と「DOOM VFR」のゲームプレー映像を公開した。

Fallout 4 VRは、ヘッドマウントディスプレー「HTC VIVE」に対応するPC版を10月に、DOOM VFRはPlayStation VR版とHTC VIVE対応のPC版を2017年内に発売予定だ。

DOOM VFR

Fallout 4 VR

Fallout® VR © 2017 Bethesda Softworks LLC, a ZeniMax Media company. Fallout, Bethesda, Bethesda Game Studios and related logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of ZeniMax Media Inc. or its affiliates in the US and/or other countries. All Rights Reserved.

© 2016 Bethesda Softworks LLC, a ZeniMax Media company. DOOM and related logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of id Software LLC in the U.S. and/or other countries. All Rights Reserved.

