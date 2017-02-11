Amazonセール速報：デルの人気2 in 1 PCが10%オフで爆安！

Amazon.co.jpでは、「Dell 定番11インチ2in1ノートパソコンが10%OFF」キャンペーンを実施中だ。
対象となるのは、 「Inspiron 11」のCeleron搭載モデルおよびPentium搭載モデル。
|Image from Amazon.co.jp
|Dell 2in1ノートパソコン Inspiron 11 Celeronモデル レッド 17Q31R/Windows10/11.6インチ/4GB/32GB
|Image from Amazon.co.jp
|Dell 2in1ノートパソコン Inspiron 11 Pentium Officeモデル ホワイト 17Q32HBW/Windows10/Office H&B/11.6インチ/4GB/128GB
|Image from Amazon.co.jp
|Dell 2in1ノートパソコン Inspiron 11 Celeronモデル ホワイト 17Q31W/Windows10/11.6インチ/4GB/32GB
デルは良心的な価格設定と品質に定評のあるメーカー。コストパフォーマンスに優れた2 in 1 PCを、さらに安価に購入できるチャンスだ！ PCを購入を検討している読者は、ぜひキャンペーンを利用しよう。
キャンペーンは3月31日の23時59分まで。