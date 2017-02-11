このページの本文へ

Amazonセール速報：デルの人気2 in 1 PCが10%オフで爆安！

2017年02月11日 18時00分更新

文● ASCII編集部

　Amazon.co.jpでは、「Dell 定番11インチ2in1ノートパソコンが10%OFF」キャンペーンを実施中だ。

　対象となるのは、 「Inspiron 11」のCeleron搭載モデルおよびPentium搭載モデル。

Image from Amazon.co.jp
Dell 2in1ノートパソコン Inspiron 11 Celeronモデル レッド 17Q31R/Windows10/11.6インチ/4GB/32GB
Image from Amazon.co.jp
Dell 2in1ノートパソコン Inspiron 11 Pentium Officeモデル ホワイト 17Q32HBW/Windows10/Office H&B/11.6インチ/4GB/128GB
Image from Amazon.co.jp
Dell 2in1ノートパソコン Inspiron 11 Celeronモデル ホワイト 17Q31W/Windows10/11.6インチ/4GB/32GB

　デルは良心的な価格設定と品質に定評のあるメーカー。コストパフォーマンスに優れた2 in 1 PCを、さらに安価に購入できるチャンスだ！　PCを購入を検討している読者は、ぜひキャンペーンを利用しよう。

　キャンペーンは3月31日の23時59分まで。

■関連サイト

